Weekend Roundup: Pumps, pumpkins, haunted houses — 13 Moffat County happenings

The number 13 has a reputation for unluckiness, but with that many events happening in Craig and Moffat County this weekend heading into Halloween, the usual superstition is a little less.

Pin down some learning

The Moffat County High School wrestling program will host a specialty clinic this month with Ben Cherrington, a Colorado native and champion grappler. Kids of all ages and experience levels are invited to attend sessions Friday and Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: 530-260-2212 or Facebook.com/groups/559183567503206/

Pound the Panthers

Moffat County High School boys soccer finishes its season Friday afternoon as they host Delta. Cheer on the Bulldogs as they battle the Panthers.

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-7036

Soup-er supper

First Congregational Church hosts a soup supper Friday night. Tickets are sold at the door for the event, which also includes dessert.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday

Where: First Congregational Church, 630 Green St.

Cost: $7 per person

For more information: 970-824-6836

Familiar haunts

American Legion Post 62 hosts its annual haunted house this week and next at Centennial Mall. The terrifying tour for all ages also offers a no-scare option for young children.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19, 20, 25, 26; 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

Cost: $5 during opening weekend

For more information: Facebook.com/events/156802595271851/

Gridiron glory

Moffat County High School varsity football returns home after two weeks on the road, facing off with Delta.

As part of a Pink Game, football parents will sell pink balloons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, releasing them before the game.

A Fifth Quarter bowling party for students, hosted by Bear River Young Life, follows at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center.

When: Kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday; Fifth Quarter at 9:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Game at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane; Fifth Quarter at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Cost: Game admission $8 for adults, free to seniors, preschool children and students with valid ID; balloon fundraiser $5; Fifth Quarter $5 for bowling and food

For more information: 970-824-7036

Sheer cheer fear

Moffat County Elite Cheer brings back its haunted house at Bulldog Storage for the next two weekends and Halloween night.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 31

Where: Bulldog Storage, 40 E. Fourth St.

Cost: Admission $7

For more information: Facebook.com/mctcheer/

Early morning eats

Sovereign Grace Community Church offers a free breakfast for hunters early Saturday morning at the Moffat County School District administration building.

When: 5 to 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: MCSD administration building, 775 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-761-0589

On the trail

MOCO Trails will host its final Volunteer Trail Work Day of 2018 Saturday as part of an ongoing effort to improve natural trails within Moffat County. Participants will meet at the Cedar Mountain parking lot north of Craig before beginning work.

Those who join the effort are asked to dress in layers — warm clothes for the morning and lighter materials if needed in the afternoon. Bringing hats and other headgear, eye protection, work gloves, hiking boots, long pants, long-sleeved shirts, sunscreen, water and snacks are also advised.

People with trail-building tools such as picks, rakes, shovels, and sledgehammers are welcome, and Bureau of Land Management will provide an assortment of tools.

Hiking boots and bikes are also welcome to enjoy some recreation after the workday.

When: Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Cedar Mountain

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Facebook.com/MOCO-Trails-153561328612489/

Gourds galore

Wyman Living History Museum is set to host its annual pumpkin patch and fall festival Saturday. Among the many activities for the day of family fun spread across the museum grounds are train and wagon rides, a scarecrow-making station, a bounce house, face painting, a photo booth, and seasonal food and drinks.

Kids can also hunt for the needle in the hay maze. A plethora of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will be available for purchase and ready to be carved into jack-o’-lanterns, with a pumpkin-painting station on site. Moffat County Cancer Society will also raise funds with pink pumpkins.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: 94350 E. U.S. Highway 40

Cost: Free admission

For more information: 970-824-6346

Spartan soccer

Colorado Northwestern Community College hosts its final regular season game Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park. The Spartans will square off with College of Southern Nevada before heading into the postseason the following week.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: cncc.edu

Walk the walk

Memorial Regional Health and Open Heart Advocates will host “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” Saturday at Boys & Girls Club of Craig. Community members are invited to walk a symbolic mile in high heels, as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Kids will be invited to run the obstacle course after the walk is complete.

Men and women are encouraged to join the event or sponsor a walker.

When: Registration at 12:45, walk at 1:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 US Highway 40

Cost: $25 for adults, free to ages 18 and younger

For more information: memorialregionalhealth.com

Rolling riot

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center's weekly Rock N Bowl takes place Saturday night with a few special additions. Black Mountain Riot will perform throughout the night, while Yampa Valley Brewing Company will provide specialty beers.

When: Starts at 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Cost: $15 for three hours of unlimited bowling

For more information: 970-824-BOWL (2695)

Hoedown hoot

Luttrell Barn Cultural Center hosts a barn dance Saturday evening sponsored by Northwest Colorado Farmers Union. John Wayne Band will provide music, while Teacake will be calling squares during the night.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Luttrell Barn Cultural Center, 411 Emerson St.

Cost: Admission $5

For more information: 970-326-8346

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.