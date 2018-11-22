Weekend Roundup: Powerhouse parade, trees to please — 6 early holiday happenings in Craig

With the Turkey Day leftovers packed away in the fridge, the Christmas season commences in Northwest Colorado. The start of the holidays brings with it multiple community gatherings throughout the coming week.

Stay fresh

Fresh Air Friday provides a post-Thanksgiving relief to get out excess energy and enjoy free admission at all Colorado State Parks. More than 33,000 miles of trails for hiking and other recreational activities will be available, with certain sites offering additional fun, such as scavenger hunts and refreshments.

Among the area state parks in Northwest Colorado are Elkhead Reservoir, Stagecoach Reservoir, Pearl Lake, Yampa River, Steamboat Lake and State Forest.

When: All day Friday

Where: Colorado State Parks

Cost: Free

For more information: http://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Pages/ParkMap.aspx

Feliz Navidad

Museum of Northwest Colorado hosts a holiday display with the exhibition "Nacimientos of Mexico." The specially made Nativity scenes from the collections of Suzanna Orzech and Joyce and Max Douglas will be available for viewing through the Christmas season.

When: Nov. 20 to Dec. 22; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Museum of Northwest Colorado, 590 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-7898

Share the love

As part of the nationwide Small Business Saturday, Downtown Business Association hosts a variety of sales at local shops along Yampa Avenue, including a progressive breakfast throughout the stores.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: 500 block of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-7898

Glow on the go

The annual Parade of Lights hosted by Downtown Business Association officially kicks off the holiday season this Saturday.

The procession runs south along Yampa Avenue, west on Victory Way, north on Ledford Street, west on West Eighth Drive and Schrader Avenue and south on Finley Lane, ending in the former Safeway parking lot.

Floats will line up at the Craig Middle School parking lot to begin. Registration is free, and organizers encourage as many people as possible to join the parade. Prizes will be given for the best floats by DBA and by Yampa Valley Electric Association for the brightest lights.

Sign up in advance at Community Budget Center.

When: Lineup begins at 5, parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Route begins at Craig Middle School and includes Yampa Avenue, Victory Way, Ledford Street, West Eighth Drive, Schrader Avenue and Finley Lane

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-7898

All the trimmings

The seventh annual Festival of Trees begins Monday, running through January at Moffat County Courthouse, hosted by Moffat County Youth United Way and Moffat County High School Key Club.

The theme for this year's holiday extravaganza is "Once Upon a Time… Christmas Stories" with numerous Northwest Colorado organizations and nonprofits provided creatively decorated trees.

An additional gathering, "The Big Event," will take place Dec. 8

When: Open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Nov. 26 to Jan. 4

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-6222

History on display

West Theatre hosts a road show screening Nov. 27 of the Rocky Mountain PBS show "Colorado Experience" and its upcoming episode "Sheep & Cattle Wars," highlighting the conflicts between ranchers in the Old West.

The evening will include a Q&A session after the screening.

When: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: West Theatre, 29 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free admission

For more information: 970-824-2000 or coloradofilm.org

Do you have an upcoming weekend or holiday entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.