Weekend Roundup: Pies, trails, storage wars and beneficent bowling

Whether you're looking for something with good taste, a good cause or good times outdoors, there's no shortage of activities in Northwest Colorado.

The sounds of summer

The summer concert series for JW Snack's continues with Grand Junction's 3 Peace Band, which will perform on the patio area Friday and Saturday.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Where: JW Snack's Bar and Grill, 210 E. Victory Way

Cost: No cover charge

For more information: Call 970-826-0468

Dazed and amused

Hayden Daze takes place Friday and Saturday in Hayden’s Dry Creek Park.

Friday night’s activities will feature food and vendor booths as well as a community dance.

Saturday includes a community breakfast at Mountain Valley Bank, followed by a parade, a disc golf tournament, an extreme obstacle course, a bounce house, a mechanical bull, cornhole tournament, beer garden, "Touch a Truck," and a home run derby to support Hayden's baseball program.

When: Starts at 6 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. Saturday

Where: Most activities at Dry Creek Park; parade lineup starts at Third Street and Washington Avenue; breakfast at Mountain Valley Bank, 101 N. Sixth St., Hayden

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: 970-734-4168 or haydencolorado.org

Follow the trail

MOCO Trails will host a workday Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park. Volunteers should meet at the west parking lot near the soccer fields.

Sturdy footwear, sun protection and long pants are encouraged, as are tools such as shovels, picks, rakes and clippers.

When: 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/MOCO-Trails-153561328612489/

Homegrown hometown

Downtown Craig Famers Market will set up shop at Alice Pleasant Park through September.

Locally grown produce, baked goods and crafts are among the items available, and organizers will provide live music and specialty offers from surrounding businesses.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1

Where: Alice Pleasant Park, 500 block of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free to attend; $25 to sell for one day, $50 for one month, $100 for summer

For more information: 970-274-1792, 970-824-7898 or https://www.facebook.com/downtowncraigfarmersmarket/

More in store

"Storage Wars — Craig Style" returns Saturday at Big Bar Storage. Storage unit contents will be on sale, and organizers will also offer multiple silent auctions and a 50/50 raffle.

The event is a fundraiser for Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Big Bar Storage, 594 Stock Drive

Cost: Admission is free

For more information: 970-756-7691 or yvpfcenter.org

Pleased as pie

During the farmers market, Downtown Business Association serves up its third annual Pie Baking & Eating Contest at Alice Pleasant Park.

Bakers can enter their homemade pastries in one of four categories: cream, fruit, custard or cheesecake. Cash prizes are up for winners of each. Pies must be baked at home and served in a disposable dish. Organizers will auction off remaining pies.

The pie-eating portion follows, with prizes for each age group — 8 and younger, 9 to 15 and 16 and older.

When: Registration starts at 12:30 p.m., contest judging at 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Alice Pleasant Park, 500 block of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-2151

On target for fun

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, in cooperation with multiple Northwest Colorado organizations, will host a free Family Cast, Blast & Twang. CPW officers and volunteers will help anyone interested in learning the basics of shooting, archery and fishing in a fun, family environment.

All angling equipment will be available free of charge, however participants can bring their own fishing equipment if they prefer. CPW will provide all firearms and archery equipment. No personal firearms or bows are allowed.

Participants can enjoy a free barbecue dinner and everyone should bring sunscreen and appropriate clothing to protect from the elements. Anglers 16 and older must have a current fishing license to participate in any fishing event.

Sponsors include CPW, the Wyman Museum, Northwest Colorado Outfitters Association, Mule Deer Foundation, A-1 Rooter and RTS Hunting LLC/Visintainer RFW.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wyman Living History Museum, 94350 E. Highway 40

Cost: Free to attend

More information: 970-878-6090

Rolling out the support

A fundraiser for Susan Reeves takes place Saturday at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center.

The evening includes bowling, karaoke, face-painting, an auction, door prizes and more, with donations going toward Reeves.

Reeves was badly beaten by a family member in June, as well as left to die in a house fire. Any funds raised will assist in her medical bills and other costs following the incident.

Organizers are also seeking community assistance for repairing Reeves’ home due to insurance difficulties.

When: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Cost: Free to attend; bowling $15 for three hours; donations welcome

For more information: 970-824-BOWL (2695) or https://www.facebook.com/events/255967851820489/

Mighty athletes

The Moffat County High School volleyball program will host the Mighty Dogs Volleyball Camp for players in grades three through eight from Monday through Wednesday at MCHS.

Girls and boys interested in the sport can develop fundamental skills in volleyball in a fun environment.

Registration is available through the first day of camp.

When: Third- through fifth-graders 9 to 10:30 a.m., sixth- through eighth-graders 10:30 to noon Monday to Wednesday

Where: Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: $30

For more information: jessica.profumo@moffatsd.org

Manager meet and greet

The City of Craig will host an open house event Monday at Museum of Northwest Colorado for residents to meet with the three potential candidates for the open city manager position.

Hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be available, and citizens are encouraged to learn more about what each candidate could bring to the job.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Museum of Northwest Colorado, 590 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: http://www.ci.craig.co.us/

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.