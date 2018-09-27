Weekend Roundup: Moffat County Homecoming hurrahs

Moffat County's Homecoming week is coming to a close this weekend with multiple sporting events and community gatherings for Bulldogs throughout the years.

Bulldogs on parade

Moffat County High School's Homecoming parade hits the streets Friday afternoon as MCHS royalty, sports teams and clubs and additional community members celebrate their blue and white pride.

Bank of Colorado will host a customer appreciation luncheon along the parade route.

When: Setup at 12:30, parade starts at 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Starts at Craig City Park, parade route runs along Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-7036

Sink the Pirates

As part of Homecoming, Moffat County High School's volleyball teams host the Olathe Pirates Friday afternoon. Cheer on Lady Bulldogs' C-Team, JV and varsity as they seek a win against their 3A Western Slope League foes.

When: Games at 3, 4, 5 p.m. Friday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: 970-824-7036

Leaf it to me

Friends of Moffat County Education hosts its annual Leaf Cruncher 5K and One-Mile Fun Run early Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park. Runners of all experience levels are invited to enjoy the foliage at a brisk pace.

When: Registration starts at 7:15 a.m., race at 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: $20 for ages 18 and older, free to runners 17 and younger

For more information: info@moffatcountyeducation.org

On the run

Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cross country teams host their home invitational Saturday morning at Loudy-Simpson. Come watch Bulldog runners conquer their course as they continue what's been a strong season.

When: Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-7036

Gridiron glory

Leading up to Moffat County High School's varsity football game against Basalt, MCHS will host a tailgate party complete with DJs, food trucks and TVs with college football to get spectators in a football mindframe as the Bulldogs prepare to take on the Longhorns.

When: Tailgate party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., kickoff at 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Party free to attend; game admission $8 for adults, free to seniors, preschool children and students with valid ID

For more information: 970-824-7036

Love thy neighbor

Love In the Name of Christ of the Yampa Valley offers its fall banquet Saturday evening at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion. The event serves prime rib and is a fundraiser as well as a community appreciation dinner. Child care is available.

Tickets are required in advance and will not be available at the door.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Tickets are free but required

For more information: 970-826-4400 or 970-826-0234

