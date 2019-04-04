Spring is in full swing in Northwest Colorado, and there’s plenty of happenings coming up whether you prefer to stay indoors or outdoors.

Get your kicks

Moffat County High School girls soccer has a stretch of home games this weekend, including a Friday afternoon match with Coal Ridge and a Saturday faceoff against Delta. Come cheer on your Lady Bulldogs as the season really gets rolling.

When: 4 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-7036

Fun fellowship

Yampa Valley Baptist Church hosts a Teen Night Friday, complete with food and games for all who attend.

Everyone is welcome to participate and take in the church’s message. Anyone who needs a ride can contact organizers.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Yampa Valley Baptist Church, 3900 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-620-2448 or 970-761-0645

Stay on top of things

The third annual Youth Leadership Summit hosted by multiple area organizations takes place throughout the day Saturday at Colorado Northwestern Community College. Middle school and high school students are all welcome to attend and learn more about being a leader in the community.

The event includes guest speakers, breakfast and lunch, door prizes and more.

Transportation is available for those who need it.

When: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-757-0187 or 970-756-0889

Community of many talents

Craig Concert Association hosts its annual community talent show Saturday night at Moffat County High School. The performance includes a variety of local acts of all ages.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-4138 or 970-326-3165

Grin and bear it

Bear River Young Life hosts its annual banquet Sunday at Moffat County High School, an evening that showcases all the youth organization does for area middle school and high school students. The event includes dinner and a silent auction, as well as informational presentation on Young Life.

Child care complete with snacks will be available at The Journey at First Baptist. RSVPs are encouraged.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-629-9600 or bryl.banquet@gmail.com

Music to your ears

The Moffat County High School Good Vibes A Capella Choir presents “Just Desserts,” a fundraiser that combines an evening of music with baked goods Tuesday night.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: 900 Finley Lane

Cost: $5 for show and desserts

For more information: 970-824-7036

