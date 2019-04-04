Weekend Roundup: Masterful music, youthful spirits — 6 upcoming events in Craig
April 4, 2019
Spring is in full swing in Northwest Colorado, and there’s plenty of happenings coming up whether you prefer to stay indoors or outdoors.
Get your kicks
Moffat County High School girls soccer has a stretch of home games this weekend, including a Friday afternoon match with Coal Ridge and a Saturday faceoff against Delta. Come cheer on your Lady Bulldogs as the season really gets rolling.
When: 4 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-824-7036
Fun fellowship
Yampa Valley Baptist Church hosts a Teen Night Friday, complete with food and games for all who attend.
Everyone is welcome to participate and take in the church’s message. Anyone who needs a ride can contact organizers.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Yampa Valley Baptist Church, 3900 E. Victory Way
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-620-2448 or 970-761-0645
Stay on top of things
The third annual Youth Leadership Summit hosted by multiple area organizations takes place throughout the day Saturday at Colorado Northwestern Community College. Middle school and high school students are all welcome to attend and learn more about being a leader in the community.
The event includes guest speakers, breakfast and lunch, door prizes and more.
Transportation is available for those who need it.
When: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St.
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-757-0187 or 970-756-0889
Community of many talents
Craig Concert Association hosts its annual community talent show Saturday night at Moffat County High School. The performance includes a variety of local acts of all ages.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-824-4138 or 970-326-3165
Grin and bear it
Bear River Young Life hosts its annual banquet Sunday at Moffat County High School, an evening that showcases all the youth organization does for area middle school and high school students. The event includes dinner and a silent auction, as well as informational presentation on Young Life.
Child care complete with snacks will be available at The Journey at First Baptist. RSVPs are encouraged.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-629-9600 or bryl.banquet@gmail.com
Music to your ears
The Moffat County High School Good Vibes A Capella Choir presents “Just Desserts,” a fundraiser that combines an evening of music with baked goods Tuesday night.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: 900 Finley Lane
Cost: $5 for show and desserts
For more information: 970-824-7036
