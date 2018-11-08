Weekend Roundup: Hockey, hoops, honoring heroes — 6 great gatherings in Craig
November 8, 2018
While you're enjoying your free time this weekend, whether joining community events or local sports, also take some time to remember Veterans Day and those the holiday honors, as well as the sacrifice they made in defending the nation.
Only the best for vets
Moffat County High School will host a salute to those who served Friday morning in advance of Veterans Day. Among the parts of the ceremony are demonstrations and a panel by local vets, a slideshow and a memorial for fallen soldiers.
When: 10 a.m. Friday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-824-7036
Early shopping
Downtown Business Association hosts the annual Holiday Craft Show Friday and Saturday at Center of Craig. The gathering features multiple local vendors with a mix of homemade items and retail goods leading up to the holiday season, as well as a special guest.
When: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave.
Cost: Free admission
For more information: 970-824-7957
Get real
The third annual Realife Women's Conference, "KNOWN 2018," runs Friday and Saturday at The Journey at First Baptist. The conference serves as a gathering for women of all denominations to strengthen their faith.
Tickets are available at the door or in advance at Cornerstone Realty, The Journey, Calvary Baptist Church, Craig Christian Church, Lighthouse of Craig, Ridgeview Church of God and New Creation Church.
When: Starts at 6 p.m. Friday; noon Saturday
Where: The Journey at First Baptist, 1150 W. Ninth St.
Cost: Tickets $10
For more information: https://www.Facebook.com/events/435050253689937/
Hoops happenings
Craig Middle School boys basketball hosts games Saturday morning, bringing in opponents from Meeker for their final home event of the season.
When: Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday
Where: CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.
Cost: Admission $5 adults, $3 students, $12 families; free to seniors and ages 5 and younger
For more information: 970-824-3289
Best of puck
Craig Youth Hockey Association's 12 and under Peewee team begins the season Sunday morning with a doubleheader against the Telluride Lizardheads at Moffat County Ice Arena.
When: Games at 9, 11:30 a.m. Sunday
Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: Facebook.com/Craig-Youth-Hockey-Association-333095583393040/
Attitude of gratitude
Thanksgiving comes early for Craig veterans as a special Sunday feast is available at Lighthouse of Craig to thank those who have served their country. All are invited to join the festivities as part of Veterans Day.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Lighthouse of Craig, 3107 W. First St.
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-824-2496
Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.