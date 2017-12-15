Weekend Roundup: Hockey for the holidays

As Dec. 25 comes closer, events in Craig can help you stay in the holiday spirit. Or, if you’re in the mood for other winter activities, you can find those as well.

Trees, please

The sixth annual Festival of Trees is on display at Moffat County Courthouse through January. The theme for this year's holiday extravaganza is Christmas Around the World and features trees trimmed creatively by multiple area organizations.

When: Open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Nov. 27 to Jan. 5

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Call 970-824-6222

Pancakes or pucks?

Craig Youth Hockey Association will host dual events this weekend, including a pancake breakfast fundraiser by the 18 and under Midget team along with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265. CYHA will also host the 'Tis the Season Tournament Saturday and Sunday for 10U Squirts with teams from Wyoming and Utah attending in games that will run throughout each day.

A game between CYHA's 8U Mites and Oak Creek will follow the tournament.

When: Fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; tournament begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Fundraiser at VFW Post 4265, 419 E. Victory Way; tournament at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Fundraiser admission $5 or by additional donation

For more information: Call 970-629-2436

Stuff your stockings

Just Craftin' Around in Craig will host a craft day Saturday, which will include making a specialty family pegboard for Christmas stockings. The business will provide the materials and instructions for those wanting to put together the holiday item.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Just Craftin' Around in Craig, 1581 A St.

Cost: Prices for materials range from $20 to $30

For more information: Call 970-620-4118

Nothing bizarre about a bazaar

Moffat County High School will host a Holiday Bazaar Saturday afternoon. The event includes homemade crafts and baked goods for sale, as well as a silent and live auction.

Donations range from goods and services provided by local businesses to odd jobs performed by MCHS students.

Proceeds will go toward Moffat County's 2018 prom with the goal of keeping the event affordable for students.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Call 970-826-6586 or 970-826-6361

