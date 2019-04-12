The third annual Easter egg hunt hosted by Justin Stokes State Farm Insurance takes place Saturday morning.

If you’re looking for a few bargains, some teenage glamour, or you’re on the hunt for some pre-holiday hijinks, you’ll be sure to find it this weekend in Craig.

Make Momma proud

Momma Outfitters Consignment Sale takes place Friday and Saturday at Moffat County Fairgrounds under the grandstands. The gathering features gently used clothing and other items for children from infancy to pre-teens.

Part of the proceeds from the sale will benefit Yampa Valley Pregnancy and Family Center.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds grandstands, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend; $10 registration fee to sell

For more information: 970-824-5204 or yvcenter4hope.org

On the run

Craig Middle School track and field will host its first home meet of the season, the Moffat County Night Relays, Friday at Moffat County High School. Among the events local athletes will be competing in are sprint and distance relays on the track, as well as throwing and jumping in the field.

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Admission $5 for adults, $3 for students, $12 for families

For more information: 970-824-3289

Fair point

Memorial Regional Health hosts its annual Community Health Fair Saturday morning. The event offers health screenings and booths from a variety of outlets promoting elements of healthy living.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Memorial Regional Health, 750 Hospital Loop

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-9411

Art from the heart

New Creation Church hosts a Saturday fundraiser for member Brooke Haskell to travel for missionary training. Local artists will set up in the church parking lot to sell their materials, and organizers will also provide lunch items.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: New Creation Church, 520 Westridge Road

Cost: Free to attend, $1 per lunch plate, 50 cents per drink

For more information: 970-826-0792

On the hunt

Justin Stokes State Farm Insurance hosts its third annual Easter egg hunt Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park. The event is open to families and will feature 10,000 plastic eggs for kids, as well as three golden eggs for the event’s grand prizes.

When: Starts at 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Veterans Memorial Park near Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-3258

Take me out to the ballgame

Moffat County High School baseball brings in 3A Western Slope League opponents the Olathe Pirates Saturday morning at the Craig Middle School diamond.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-7036

Kick it out

Moffat County High School girls soccer hosts Aspen during a Saturday afternoon game as the Lady Bulldogs continue their 3A Western Slope League schedule.

When: Noon Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Admission $5 for adults, $3 for students, $12 for families

For more information: 970-824-3289

Stars in your eyes

Moffat County High School hosts its annual prom Saturday night at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion. This year’s theme is “Under the Stars.” Spectators are welcome to attend the Grand March, though the rest of the night is just for students.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend for Grand March

For more information: 970-824-7036

