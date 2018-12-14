Weekend Roundup: From fairs to faith-based shows — 8 Craig Christmastime events for family fun

Whether you want to take in a holiday concert, cheer on some highly physical athletics or make some progress on your gift list, you can find some fun in Craig and Hayden this weekend.

All the trimmings

The seventh annual Festival of Trees runs through January at Moffat County Courthouse, hosted by Moffat County Youth United Way and Moffat County High School Key Club.

The theme for this year's holiday extravaganza is "Once Upon a Time… Christmas Stories" with numerous Northwest Colorado organizations and nonprofits providing creatively decorated trees.

When: Open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Nov. 26 to Jan. 4

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-6222

Feliz Navidad

Museum of Northwest Colorado hosts a holiday display with the exhibition "Nacimientos of Mexico." The specially made Nativity scenes from the collections of Suzanna Orzech and Joyce and Max Douglas will be available for viewing through the Christmas season.

When: Nov. 20 to Dec. 22; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Museum of Northwest Colorado, 590 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-7898

A fair amount of fun

A Christmas Fair runs from Friday through Sunday at Moffat County Fairgrounds beneath the grandstands.

Activities include gifts and crafts, reindeer games, cookies, photos and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

When: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

A cool weekend

Craig Youth Hockey Association's 10U and 12U teams host their 'Tis the Season Tournament all weekend at Moffat County Ice Arena with teams from three states.

As part of the event, CYHA's 18U Midget squad will also host a pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday morning along with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265.

When: Games start at 4:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. Saturday, 8:15 a.m. Sunday; pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Games at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.; pancake breakfast at VFW, 419 E. Victory Way

Cost: Pancake breakfast $5 or by donation

For more information: craigyouthhockey.org

What a wonder

Sunset Elementary School hosts its Winter Wonderland Community Festival Friday night.

The seasonal carnival event features a full list of family activities, including face-painting, cake walk, gingerbread house-building, book bingo, apple-bobbing, drawings, silent auction items and more.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-5762

Recommended Stories For You

Early enjoyment

St. Mark's Church of Grace hosts Breakfast with Santa Saturday morning.

The day includes a variety of breakfast dishes, music and gift bags, along with a visit from Santa Claus.

When: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: St. Mark's Church of Grace, 657 Green St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-3470

The reason for the season

Leading up to the big holiday, Yampa Valley Baptist Church hosts the Christmas cantata "The Message of the Manger," while Lighthouse of Craig hosts a retelling of the Nativity with "Straight Outta Bethlehem."

When: 11 a.m. Sunday

Where: Yampa Valley Baptist Church, 3900 E. Victory Way; Lighthouse of Craig, 3107 W. First St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-620-2416 or 970-629-0176

Do you have an upcoming weekend or holiday entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.