Weekend Roundup: Easter egg-citement and other springtime fun
March 30, 2018
You don't have to be a rabbit to enjoy this weekend in Northwest Colorado, but quickness, hopping and a preference for a certain springtime holiday are certainly indicative of the long-eared crowd.
Make a run for it
Craig Middle School track and field will host the Sprint Into Spring 5K Saturday, a fundraiser for the program.
The starting line for the race will be at Veterans Memorial Park. Prizes will go to the first place male and female runners.
When: Registration begins at 8 a.m., race 9 a.m. Saturday
Where: Starts at Veterans Memorial Park near Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265
Cost: Registration $15 day of race
For more information: 970-824-3289 or chad.backsen@moffatsd.org
Springtime snow
Mountain States Snowmobile Racing will host a doubleheader event this weekend and next on Rabbit Ears Pass in Northwest Colorado.
Races will include men's, women's and junior classes in snowmobiling as well as snow bike events, plus an Easter morning egg hunt.
Directions to the start site and advance registration are available at mssrxc.com.
When: Registration starts at 7 a.m., races at 9 a.m. March 31, April 1, 7, 8; Easter egg hunt at 8 a.m. April 1
Where: Rabbit Ears Pass
Cost: Prices range from $15 to $80 per race depending on class
For more information: 970-326-7305 or mssrxc.com
On the hunt
New Creation Church of Craig hosts its sixth annual Easter egg hunt with 25,000 plastic eggs available for kids in fifth-grade or younger.
A multitude of fun activities will be on site, including bounce houses, a petting zoo, sand castle pit, photo booth, temporary tattoos and more. Organizers will also be giving away multiple prizes.
Pre-registration is available at ncccraig.com.
When: Registration starts at 9 a.m., egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: New Creation Church of Craig, 520 Westridge Road
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-826-0792 or ncccraig.com
Hop like a bunny
Adventure Zone invites the community to its inaugural Easter egg hunt Saturday.
The family fun space will include holiday festivities as well as access to its bounce equipment.
When: Starts at 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Adventure Zone, 1111 W. Victory Way, Ste. 102
Cost: Admission $3 for one hour or $7 all day
For more information: 435-232-4281 or https://www.facebook.com/adventurezonecraig/
Talent show tryout time
Craig Concert Association's annual talent show takes place at April 7 at Moffat County High School, and this weekend organizers are hosting auditions.
Musicians, singers, dancers and other talents of all ages in the community are welcome to try out for the event Saturday at MCHS. The format is first-come, first-served.
Those who are unable to try out at that time but would like to be part of the show can submit a tape or CD in advance.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Free to audition
For more information: 970-824-4138
