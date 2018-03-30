Weekend Roundup: Easter egg-citement and other springtime fun

You don't have to be a rabbit to enjoy this weekend in Northwest Colorado, but quickness, hopping and a preference for a certain springtime holiday are certainly indicative of the long-eared crowd.

Make a run for it

Craig Middle School track and field will host the Sprint Into Spring 5K Saturday, a fundraiser for the program.

The starting line for the race will be at Veterans Memorial Park. Prizes will go to the first place male and female runners.

When: Registration begins at 8 a.m., race 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Starts at Veterans Memorial Park near Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265

Cost: Registration $15 day of race

For more information: 970-824-3289 or chad.backsen@moffatsd.org

Springtime snow

Mountain States Snowmobile Racing will host a doubleheader event this weekend and next on Rabbit Ears Pass in Northwest Colorado.

Races will include men's, women's and junior classes in snowmobiling as well as snow bike events, plus an Easter morning egg hunt.

Directions to the start site and advance registration are available at mssrxc.com.

When: Registration starts at 7 a.m., races at 9 a.m. March 31, April 1, 7, 8; Easter egg hunt at 8 a.m. April 1

Where: Rabbit Ears Pass

Cost: Prices range from $15 to $80 per race depending on class

For more information: 970-326-7305 or mssrxc.com

On the hunt

New Creation Church of Craig hosts its sixth annual Easter egg hunt with 25,000 plastic eggs available for kids in fifth-grade or younger.

A multitude of fun activities will be on site, including bounce houses, a petting zoo, sand castle pit, photo booth, temporary tattoos and more. Organizers will also be giving away multiple prizes.

Pre-registration is available at ncccraig.com.

When: Registration starts at 9 a.m., egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: New Creation Church of Craig, 520 Westridge Road

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-826-0792 or ncccraig.com

Hop like a bunny

Adventure Zone invites the community to its inaugural Easter egg hunt Saturday.

The family fun space will include holiday festivities as well as access to its bounce equipment.

When: Starts at 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Adventure Zone, 1111 W. Victory Way, Ste. 102

Cost: Admission $3 for one hour or $7 all day

For more information: 435-232-4281 or https://www.facebook.com/adventurezonecraig/

Talent show tryout time

Craig Concert Association's annual talent show takes place at April 7 at Moffat County High School, and this weekend organizers are hosting auditions.

Musicians, singers, dancers and other talents of all ages in the community are welcome to try out for the event Saturday at MCHS. The format is first-come, first-served.

Those who are unable to try out at that time but would like to be part of the show can submit a tape or CD in advance.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free to audition

For more information: 970-824-4138

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.