Weekend Roundup: Cozy Christmas, musical magic, hard-hitting sports — 9 wintertime wonders in Northwest Colorado
November 29, 2018
Whether you want to take in a holiday concert, cheer on some highly physical athletics or make some progress on your gift list, you can find some fun in Craig and Hayden this weekend.
All the trimmings
The seventh annual Festival of Trees runs through January at Moffat County Courthouse, hosted by Moffat County Youth United Way and Moffat County High School Key Club.
The theme for this year's holiday extravaganza is "Once Upon a Time… Christmas Stories" with numerous Northwest Colorado organizations and nonprofits providing creatively decorated trees.
An additional gathering, "The Big Event," will take place Dec. 8
When: Open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Nov. 26 to Jan. 4
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-824-6222
Feliz Navidad
Museum of Northwest Colorado hosts a holiday display with the exhibition "Nacimientos of Mexico." The specially made Nativity scenes from the collections of Suzanna Orzech and Joyce and Max Douglas will be available for viewing through the Christmas season.
When: Nov. 20 to Dec. 22; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Museum of Northwest Colorado, 590 Yampa Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-824-7898
Great gift gathering
Yampa Valley Artisans will host its ninth annual Holiday Market Friday and Saturday at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion. Featuring a variety of homemade arts and crafts, the venue is an ideal place to find a unique gift.
When: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: Facebook.com/Yampa-Valley-Artisans
Home for the holidays
The Holiday Home Tour sponsored by Philanthropic Educational Organization will be available Friday and Saturday. Participants will make their way around Moffat County to five selected houses decked out for the occasion and enjoy some Christmas cheer.
Among the houses hosting visitors are the Neher, Linsacum, Doolin, Zulian and Giedd homes.
Tickets are available at Kitchen a La More and Downtown Books.
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tour homes include 915 Alta Vista Drive, 437 10th St., 600 Barclay St. 676 Overlook Drive, 1600 Doe Run
Cost: Tickets $10
For more information: 970-824-3850
Winter walk
The ninth annual Hayden Holiday Stroll features activities all day Saturday including roasted chestnuts, holiday photos, kids crafts, hay rides and more.
Among the organizations participating are Wild Goose Coffee, Hayden Library, The Find, and Hayden Heritage Center Museum.
When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Wild Goose Coffee at The Granary, 198 E. Lincoln Ave., Hayden
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-276-4250
Pass the puck
Craig Youth Hockey Association teams host home games this weekend as 10U Squirts start their season Saturday night against Durango, while 14U Bantams host Grand Junction Sunday morning at Moffat County Ice Arena.
When: Squirts games at 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday; Bantams games at 8:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday
Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: craigyouthhockey.org
Cowboys come together
Boys & Girls Club of Craig invites community members to come out for its annual Cowboy Christmas. The yearly event features dinner, cocktails, dancing, gaming and live and silent auctions.
The club will also be presenting honors such as Youth of the Year and raising awareness about the services it provides for local kids.
Tickets are available at Boys & Girls Club and the Craig Press office.
When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday
Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. US Highway 40
Cost: Tickets $35
For more information: 970-826-0411
Musical merriment
First Congregational Church presents "Let There Be Christmas" Sunday night at Hayden High School, a Christmas cantata with the combined talents of Craig and Hayden singers and musicians.
In the following week, the Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School choir programs will host winter concerts.
When: Cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday; MCHS concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 4, CMS concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Cantata at Hayden High School, 495 W. Jefferson Ave., Hayden; choir concerts at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Contact organizers
For more information: For cantata, 970-824-6836; for MCHS choir, 970-824-7036
Pins and needles
Moffat County High School wrestling will host a Tuesday triangular meet against Steamboat Springs and Coal Ridge. Come cheer on the Bulldogs in one of their few home events this season.
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Contact organizers
For more information: 970-824-7036
