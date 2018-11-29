Weekend Roundup: Cozy Christmas, musical magic, hard-hitting sports — 9 wintertime wonders in Northwest Colorado

Whether you want to take in a holiday concert, cheer on some highly physical athletics or make some progress on your gift list, you can find some fun in Craig and Hayden this weekend.

All the trimmings

The seventh annual Festival of Trees runs through January at Moffat County Courthouse, hosted by Moffat County Youth United Way and Moffat County High School Key Club.

The theme for this year's holiday extravaganza is "Once Upon a Time… Christmas Stories" with numerous Northwest Colorado organizations and nonprofits providing creatively decorated trees.

An additional gathering, "The Big Event," will take place Dec. 8

When: Open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Nov. 26 to Jan. 4

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-6222

Feliz Navidad

Museum of Northwest Colorado hosts a holiday display with the exhibition "Nacimientos of Mexico." The specially made Nativity scenes from the collections of Suzanna Orzech and Joyce and Max Douglas will be available for viewing through the Christmas season.

When: Nov. 20 to Dec. 22; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Museum of Northwest Colorado, 590 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-7898

Great gift gathering

Yampa Valley Artisans will host its ninth annual Holiday Market Friday and Saturday at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion. Featuring a variety of homemade arts and crafts, the venue is an ideal place to find a unique gift.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Facebook.com/Yampa-Valley-Artisans

Home for the holidays

The Holiday Home Tour sponsored by Philanthropic Educational Organization will be available Friday and Saturday. Participants will make their way around Moffat County to five selected houses decked out for the occasion and enjoy some Christmas cheer.

Among the houses hosting visitors are the Neher, Linsacum, Doolin, Zulian and Giedd homes.

Tickets are available at Kitchen a La More and Downtown Books.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Tour homes include 915 Alta Vista Drive, 437 10th St., 600 Barclay St. 676 Overlook Drive, 1600 Doe Run

Cost: Tickets $10

For more information: 970-824-3850

Winter walk

The ninth annual Hayden Holiday Stroll features activities all day Saturday including roasted chestnuts, holiday photos, kids crafts, hay rides and more.

Among the organizations participating are Wild Goose Coffee, Hayden Library, The Find, and Hayden Heritage Center Museum.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wild Goose Coffee at The Granary, 198 E. Lincoln Ave., Hayden

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-276-4250

Pass the puck

Craig Youth Hockey Association teams host home games this weekend as 10U Squirts start their season Saturday night against Durango, while 14U Bantams host Grand Junction Sunday morning at Moffat County Ice Arena.

When: Squirts games at 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday; Bantams games at 8:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday

Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: craigyouthhockey.org

Cowboys come together

Boys & Girls Club of Craig invites community members to come out for its annual Cowboy Christmas. The yearly event features dinner, cocktails, dancing, gaming and live and silent auctions.

The club will also be presenting honors such as Youth of the Year and raising awareness about the services it provides for local kids.

Tickets are available at Boys & Girls Club and the Craig Press office.

When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. US Highway 40

Cost: Tickets $35

For more information: 970-826-0411

Musical merriment

First Congregational Church presents "Let There Be Christmas" Sunday night at Hayden High School, a Christmas cantata with the combined talents of Craig and Hayden singers and musicians.

In the following week, the Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School choir programs will host winter concerts.

When: Cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday; MCHS concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 4, CMS concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: Cantata at Hayden High School, 495 W. Jefferson Ave., Hayden; choir concerts at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: For cantata, 970-824-6836; for MCHS choir, 970-824-7036

Pins and needles

Moffat County High School wrestling will host a Tuesday triangular meet against Steamboat Springs and Coal Ridge. Come cheer on the Bulldogs in one of their few home events this season.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: 970-824-7036

