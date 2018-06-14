Weekend Roundup: Chainsaws, sharks and muscle cars

With roaring chainsaws, speedy sharks and a variety of vintage automotive power on display, the thrills are many in Moffat County this weekend.

A cut above

The 18th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous runs all day each day through Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park as chainsaw artisans create unique carvings that will become part of Moffat County, their skills also on display in Saturday's Quick Carve Competition.

Craft and food vendors and a beer garden will set up shop Friday and Saturday, while Thunder Rolls Bowling Center and The Sizzling Pickle will sponsor a cornhole tournament.

A variety of musical acts will take the stage each afternoon, including River City Band and Buckstein Friday and Saturday shows by The Movers and Shakers and this year's headliners, Big Head Todd and the Monsters.

Shuttles will be available starting at 10 a.m. Saturday from The O.P. Bar & Grill, JW Snack's, Mathers Bar and Kmart.

When: Starts at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday; music starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday; winners announced at 5 p.m. Saturday and final concert at 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Free to attend Friday; $10 cover charge at the gate for 13 and older Saturday, $5 in advance

For more information: Visit whittlethewood.com or Facebook.com/whittlethewood, follow on social media with #2018WTW

You auto know

The 14th annual Bear River Young Life Car and Motorcycle Show features events both Friday and Saturday.

A free Friday barbecue at Yampa Valley Bank will be followed by a cruise around Craig ending at Loudy-Simpson and Whittle the Wood. The following day sees motorists display their classic cars and bikes along Yampa Avenue with the potential to win huge prizes.

A poker walk around downtown Craig will also be available, and all spectators are welcome to vote on their favorite rigs.

When: Barbecue at 5:30 p.m. Friday; registration starts at 8 a.m., show starts at 10 a.m. Saturday; poker walk begins at 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Friday at Yampa Valley Bank, 435 Mack Lane; Saturday in downtown Craig, 400 and 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free to attend; entries $35 for first vehicle, $15 for each additional vehicle per family

For more information: Visit bearriver.younglife.org or call 970-629-9600

The sounds of summer

The summer concert series for JW Snack's continues with The Movers & Shakers, which will perform on the patio area Friday.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Friday

Where: JW Snack's Bar and Grill, 210 E. Victory Way

Cost: No cover charge

For more information: Call 970-826-0468

Wet and wild

The second annual Pirates of the Yampa River Race and Poker Run takes place Saturday morning along the Yampa River in Moffat County with dual events for multiple watercrafts.

The river race and poker run are two separate events for those using kayaks, paddleboards and canoes covering several miles of the Yampa River, starting at the Loudy-Simpson boat ramp and Pebble Beach, respectively.

Funds will benefit the Yampa River Diversion Park.

When: Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., river race at 9 a.m., poker run registration starts at 11 a.m., race at 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: River race starts at Loudy-Simpson boat ramp; poker run starts at Pebble Beach

Cost: $5 per person per race

For more information: Call 970-824-8114 or visit http://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/YampaRiver/Documents/YampaRiverAreaBrochure.pdf

Early morning run

Wake up bright and early for Friends of Moffat County Education's Wake the Whittler 5K and One-Mile Fun Run along a course around Loudy-Simpson Park.

All runners will receive a t-shirt and the top male and female runners in each age group will take home prizes. Funds benefit FMCE's work with local schools.

When: Registration starts at 7:15 a.m., races start at 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: $20 for adults, free to ages 17 and younger

For more information: Contact info@moffatcountyeducation.org

Sharks in the pool

Youth swim team Craig Sea Sharks hosts its annual swim meet Saturday and Sunday as groups from across the Western Slope hit the waters of Craig Pool Complex.

Athletes range from age 4 to teenagers and spectators are welcome to cheer on local competitors.

When: Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

Cost: Admission is free

For more information: Call 970-629-5155

Homegrown hometown

Downtown Craig Farmers Market kicks off the summer Saturday with the first of its weekly installments, which will be available at Alice Pleasant Park through September.

Locally grown produce, baked goods and crafts are among the items available, and organizers will provide live music and specialty offers from surrounding businesses.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1

Where: Alice Pleasant Park, 500 block of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free to attend; $25 to sell for one day, $50 for one month, $100 for summer

For more information: 970-274-1792, 970-824-7898 or https://www.facebook.com/downtowncraigfarmersmarket/

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.