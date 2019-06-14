The 15th annual Bear River Young Life Car and Motorcycle Show features events both Friday and Saturday.

If you’re planning to stay at home this Father’s Day weekend, you and Dad will be missing out on a lot.

A slice of Moffat County culture

The 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous runs all day Friday and Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park as chainsaw artisans create unique carvings that will become part of Moffat County, their skills also on display in Saturday’s Quick Carve Competition.

Craft and food vendors and a beer garden will set up shop Friday and Saturday, while Thunder Rolls Bowling Center and The Sizzling Pickle will sponsor a cornhole tournament.

A variety of musical acts will take the stage each afternoon, including Black Mountain Riot and The Movers & Shakers Friday and Saturday shows by Tylor & The Train Robbers and this year’s headliners, Leftover Salmon.

Shuttles will be available starting Saturday morning.

When: Starts at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday; music starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday; winners announced at 5 p.m. Saturday and final concert at 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Free to attend Friday; $10 cover charge at the gate for 13 and older Saturday, $5 in advance

For more information: whittlethewood.com or Facebook.com/whittlethewood

A real drive

The 15th annual Bear River Young Life Car and Motorcycle Show features events both Friday and Saturday.

A free Friday barbecue at Yampa Valley Bank — which is also a Craig Chamber of Commerce mixer — will be followed by a cruise around Craig ending at Loudy-Simpson and Whittle the Wood. The following day sees motorists display their classic cars and bikes along Yampa Avenue with the potential to win huge prizes.

A poker walk around downtown Craig will also be available, and all spectators are welcome to vote on their favorite rigs.

When: Barbecue at 5:30 p.m. Friday; registration starts at 8 a.m., show starts at 10 a.m. Saturday; poker walk begins at 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Friday at Yampa Valley Bank, 435 Mack Lane; Saturday in downtown Craig, 400 and 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Barbecue free with $5 suggested donation; show free to attend; entries $35 for first vehicle, $15 for each additional vehicle per family

For more information: bearriver.younglife.org or call 970-629-9600

The sounds of summer

The summer concert series for JW Snack’s continues with Tylor & The Train Robbers, which will perform on the patio area Friday and Saturday.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Friday

Where: JW Snack’s Bar and Grill, 210 E. Victory Way

Cost: No cover charge

For more information: 970-826-0468

A morning jaunt

Wake up bright and early for Friends of Moffat County Education’s Wake the Whittler 5K and One-Mile Fun Run along a course around Loudy-Simpson Park.

All runners will receive a t-shirt and the top male and female runners in each age group will take home prizes. Funds benefit FMCE’s work with local schools, with this year’s focus on science programs.

When: Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., races start at 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: $20 for adults, kids run free

For more information: info@moffatcountyeducation.org

Wet and wild

Youth swim team Craig Sea Sharks hosts its annual swim meet Saturday and Sunday as groups from across the Western Slope hit the waters of Craig Pool Complex.

Athletes range from age 4 to teenagers and spectators are welcome to cheer on local competitors.

When: Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

Cost: Admission is free

For more information: 970-629-5155

Frontier fun

Moffat County will host interpretive hikes with the National Park Service to celebrate the 150th anniversary of John Wesley Powell reaching the confluence of the Yampa and Green rivers.

The sesquicentennial event starts with a full moon interpretive walk Monday evening followed the next day by additional hiking and educational presentations.

Early arrival is advised for camping options, with a first-come, first-served format.

When: Starts at 9 p.m. Monday; all day Tuesday

Where: Dinosaur National Monument and Echo Park

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: visitmoffatcounty.com or 970-824-2335