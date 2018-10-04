Weekend Roundup: Autumn activities galore

The air is crisp and the time is ripe for a big schedule of activities to start the month right in Northwest Colorado.

Smart art

The inaugural ARToberfest art exhibition runs Friday and Saturday next to design and screen printing business Chaos Ink, hosted by Northwest Colorado Arts Council. The event features multiple art displays by local talents as well as light appetizers.

When: 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: 80 E. Fourth St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Facebook.com/NWCArtsCouncil

The spirit of history

The Craig Historic Ghost Walk is a visual storytelling of Craig and Moffat County's history Friday and Saturday in downtown Craig. Guides will take spectators on a walking tour of the area to tell numerous true tales of the region. The tours last about 90 minutes, with walkers traversing about one mile. It is not recommended for ages 6 and younger.

When: Tours start at 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday; last tour departs at 7 p.m.

Where: Starts at Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Tickets $10; $2 discount for seniors, students, first responders, and veterans.

For more information: 970-230-2103

A fest for the best

Octoberfest, hosted by Downtown Business Association, City of Craig and Moffat County’s Local Marketing District, returns to downtown Craig all day Saturday.

The gathering features live music, family activities, food and craft vendors, beer garden, a chili cook-off, a cornhole tournament, wagon rides and tours of Museum of Northwest Colorado.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Alice Pleasant Park, 500 block of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-7898

A night with friends

Yampa Valley Friends of the NRA will host its annual banquet Saturday night at Boys & Girls Club of Craig. The night will include games and drawings, as well as live and silent auctions, with many firearms up for bids.

When: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 East U.S. Highway 40

Cost: $40 per person, raffle ticket packages starting at $100

For more information: 970-629-2305

Go with the glow

Memorial Regional Health hosts its Glow Run 5K Saturday night, with a route starting at Colorado Northwestern Community College and running along the campus and hospital. Runners and walkers are encouraged to wear costumes and glow apparel.

Organizers will also provide post-run entertainment and food, and participants can purchase luminaries to honor loved ones affect by cancer.

When: Registration at 5:45, run at 6:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Cost: $20 for adults; $10 for CNCC staff and students and Craig Press employees; free to MRH employees and ages 18 and young

For more information: 970-826-2176

Rolling out the fun

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center rolls out its youth league season starting Sunday for ages 4 through 20 in Pee Wee, Bantam and High Roller groups. All experience levels are welcome, and certified coaches are available.

When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Indistrial Ave.

Cost: $10 for membership and weekly $7 fee for High Rollers, Bantams; $2.50 per week for Pee Wees

For more information: 970-824-BOWL (2695)

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.