Weekend Roundup: An egg hunt, a horn section and a big goodbye

Springtime in Northwest Colorado is leading up to the Easter holiday, but whether you're in pursuit of candy or something else entirely, you can find something happening in Craig.

On the hunt

Justin Stokes State Farm Insurance hosts its second annual Easter egg hunt Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park. The event is open to families and features thousands of plastic eggs, as well as additional prizes.

When: Starts at 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Veterans Memorial Park near Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-3258

Signing off

St. Mark's Church of Grace will host a going-away party Saturday for longtime KRAI owners Frank and Tammie Hanel, who recently sold the radio station as they prepare to move to Arizona.

All community members are welcome to say farewell in an open house format with appetizers and refreshments.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: St. Mark's Church of Grace, 657 Green St.

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-620-6521

Bold as brass

Craig Concert Association features Alias Brass Company Saturday night at Moffat County High School.

The latest entry in the concert series is a five-person brass ensemble with a setlist that includes classic and contemporary music.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Tickets $20 for adults, $10 for students at the door, free to members; membership $40 for adults, $35 for seniors, $10 for students, $90 for family

For more information: 970-824-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/Craig-Concert-Association-106958636016278/

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.