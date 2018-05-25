Weekend Roundup: A grand old weekend in Moffat County

The kickoff to summer in Northwest Colorado is upon us, with a bevy of Memorial Day weekend events happenings all over Craig.

Ride hard rodeo

The arena will be busy all weekend at Moffat County Fairgrounds as the Colorado High School Rodeo Association hosts its state finals for high school and junior high athletes throughout the day Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Among the additional activities are a Saturday family barbecue for contestants and a Sunday night barn dance.

Saturday also sees Boys, Broncs & Barrels and Bulls, while Monday features the start of the Northwest Colorado Gymkhana Series.

When: CSHSRA starts at 9 a.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday; Boys, Broncs & Barrels and Bulls runs from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday; gymkhana at 3 p.m. Monday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Contact organizers for admission and entry prices

For more information: cshsra.org or grandoldwestdays.com

Grand Old West fun

Grand Old West Days will feature its arts and crafts show under the grandstands at Moffat County Fairgrounds amid other activities throughout the holiday weekend.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: grandoldwestdays.com

Shoot for greatness

Bears Ears Sportsman Club hosts "Where the Old West Stayed Young," a cowboy action shooting match Friday through Sunday at its range north of Craig. The site will also host the shooting sports portion of the rodeo state finals.

When: Starts at 10 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Sunday

Where: Bears Ears Sportsman Club, 4521 Moffat County Road 7

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: bearsears.org

Carnival craziness

Brown's Amusements returns to Moffat County Fairgrounds, offering thrilling carnival rides and challenging games for all ages.

When: 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Contact organizers for ticket prices

For more information: 970-824-5689

Let's commence

Moffat County High School sends off its Class of 2018 in style as part of the annual graduation ceremony Saturday morning.

Shuttles will be available at the Kmart parking lot every 15 minutes starting at 8 a.m.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-7036

Cowboy crooning

Grand Old West Days will host country artists Ned LeDoux and Christopher Thomas and the Branded in concert Saturday night at Moffat County Fairgrounds.

A VIP experience is limited but offers multiple features for a full package.

Yampa Valley Chapter of Parrotheads will also host a beer garden during the festivities.

When: Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: General admission tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door; VIP tickets $50; kids 10 and younger free

For more information: grandoldwestdays.com

Bring the power

Yampa Valley Antique Power Club hosts tractor pulls Sunday and Monday mornings at the corner of Fourth and Ranney streets, displaying a variety of older machines with plenty of power still in them.

When: Starts at 10 a.m. Sunday and Monday

Where: Corner of Fourth Street and Ranney Street

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: grandoldwestdays.com

Remember the fallen

As part of Memorial Day, multiple services in Moffat County will acknowledge soldiers who have passed in service of their country, with Monday ceremonies at Craig Cemetery, Moffat County Fairgrounds and Maybell Cemetery.

When: Craig Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday; fairgrounds at 1 p.m. Monday; Maybell Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Where: Craig Cemetery, 835 Ashley Road; Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way; Maybell Cemetery, Moffat County Road 19

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: grandoldwestdays.com

Elementary observances

East Elementary School will host a farewell celebration Monday to commemorate 58 years in the community. All former students, parents and staff from throughout the years are encouraged to come and share stories of their time growing up in the building.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Monday

Where: East Elementary School, 600 Texas Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-6042

Historical hilarity

A creative twist on Moffat County's history will be on display with "The Taming of the Dude," an original show by local playwright David Morris, which will take the stage Monday afternoon.

When: 3 p.m. Monday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: grandoldwestdays.com

