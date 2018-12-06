Weekend Roundup: 8 Craig holiday happenings with family fun
December 6, 2018
Community gatherings aplenty are in store this weekend in Craig to help you get in the holiday spirit.
A drive to do good works
The two-day, 20th annual Holiday Drive by radio station KRAI & 55 Country continues first thing Friday at Centennial Mall. The yearly gathering will be seeking community donations of non-perishable food, toys, clothing and monetary donations to benefit the less fortunate.
Among the programs that will receive help through the drive are Christmas for Kids, Christmas for Seniors, Interfaith Food Bank and Open Hearts Advocates.
When: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way
Cost: Donations welcome
For more information: 970-824-6574
Feliz Navidad
Museum of Northwest Colorado hosts a holiday display with the exhibition "Nacimientos of Mexico." The specially made Nativity scenes from the collections of Suzanna Orzech and Joyce and Max Douglas will be available for viewing through the Christmas season.
When: Nov. 20 to Dec. 22; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Museum of Northwest Colorado, 590 Yampa Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-824-7898
Hoop, there it is
Elks Lodge No. 1577 will sponsor the annual Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest for boys and girls 8 to 13 taking place Saturday. Copies of birth certificates are required to register, and a chili lunch will follow as well as awards at the Elks Lodge.
When: Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday
Where: Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Cost: Free to compete
More information: 970-620-0874
Let’s congregate
First Congregational Church hosts Advent Fun Days Saturday, with bible study, crafts and rehearsal for a Christmas play. On Sunday, the church presents "Let There Be Christmas" at Moffat County High School, a Christmas cantata with the combined talents of Craig and Hayden singers and musicians.
When: Fun Days 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Fun Days at First Congregational Church, 630 Green St.; cantata at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Free admission
For more information: 970-824-6836
All the trimmings
The seventh annual Festival of Trees runs through January at Moffat County Courthouse, hosted by Moffat County Youth United Way and Moffat County High School Key Club.
The theme for this year's holiday extravaganza is "Once Upon a Time… Christmas Stories" with numerous Northwest Colorado organizations and nonprofits providing creatively decorated trees.
"The Big Event" with additional family activities and surprises takes place Saturday.
When: Open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Nov. 26 to Jan. 4; 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-824-6222
Open up
Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center hosts a Saturday open house tour of its new headquarters. All are welcome for hot cider, cocoa and more.
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center, 538 Breeze St.
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-824-5204
Down home fun
The fifth annual Down Home Christmas Celebration in Alice Pleasant Park offers family fun Saturday in downtown Craig, with cookies, hot cocoa, s’mores, roasted chestnuts and other treats. Activities include wagon rides, an elfie selfie station, make-your-own reindeer food, letters to soldiers, candy cane hunt, live music and more.
When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: 500 block of Yampa Avenue
Cost: Free to attend
More information: Facebook.com/downtowncraigbusinesses
The write stuff
Justin Stokes State Farm Insurance and Craig Press will host Letters to Santa Tuesday. The day includes free pictures with Santa Claus, hot chocolate and snacks at State Farm.
Letters will be printed in the Craig Press’s Dec. 21 edition and must be received by Dec. 14.
When: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11
Where: Justin Stokes State Farm Insurance, 690 W. Victory Way
Cost: Free to attend
More information: ssteele@craigdailypress.com
Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.