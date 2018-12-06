Weekend Roundup: 8 Craig holiday happenings with family fun

Community gatherings aplenty are in store this weekend in Craig to help you get in the holiday spirit.

A drive to do good works

The two-day, 20th annual Holiday Drive by radio station KRAI & 55 Country continues first thing Friday at Centennial Mall. The yearly gathering will be seeking community donations of non-perishable food, toys, clothing and monetary donations to benefit the less fortunate.

Among the programs that will receive help through the drive are Christmas for Kids, Christmas for Seniors, Interfaith Food Bank and Open Hearts Advocates.

When: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

Cost: Donations welcome

For more information: 970-824-6574

Feliz Navidad

Museum of Northwest Colorado hosts a holiday display with the exhibition "Nacimientos of Mexico." The specially made Nativity scenes from the collections of Suzanna Orzech and Joyce and Max Douglas will be available for viewing through the Christmas season.

When: Nov. 20 to Dec. 22; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Museum of Northwest Colorado, 590 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-7898

Hoop, there it is

Elks Lodge No. 1577 will sponsor the annual Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest for boys and girls 8 to 13 taking place Saturday. Copies of birth certificates are required to register, and a chili lunch will follow as well as awards at the Elks Lodge.

When: Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to compete

More information: 970-620-0874

Let’s congregate

First Congregational Church hosts Advent Fun Days Saturday, with bible study, crafts and rehearsal for a Christmas play. On Sunday, the church presents "Let There Be Christmas" at Moffat County High School, a Christmas cantata with the combined talents of Craig and Hayden singers and musicians.

When: Fun Days 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Fun Days at First Congregational Church, 630 Green St.; cantata at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free admission

For more information: 970-824-6836

All the trimmings

The seventh annual Festival of Trees runs through January at Moffat County Courthouse, hosted by Moffat County Youth United Way and Moffat County High School Key Club.

The theme for this year's holiday extravaganza is "Once Upon a Time… Christmas Stories" with numerous Northwest Colorado organizations and nonprofits providing creatively decorated trees.

"The Big Event" with additional family activities and surprises takes place Saturday.

When: Open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Nov. 26 to Jan. 4; 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-6222

Open up

Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center hosts a Saturday open house tour of its new headquarters. All are welcome for hot cider, cocoa and more.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center, 538 Breeze St.

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-5204

Down home fun

The fifth annual Down Home Christmas Celebration in Alice Pleasant Park offers family fun Saturday in downtown Craig, with cookies, hot cocoa, s’mores, roasted chestnuts and other treats. Activities include wagon rides, an elfie selfie station, make-your-own reindeer food, letters to soldiers, candy cane hunt, live music and more.

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: 500 block of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free to attend

More information: Facebook.com/downtowncraigbusinesses

The write stuff

Justin Stokes State Farm Insurance and Craig Press will host Letters to Santa Tuesday. The day includes free pictures with Santa Claus, hot chocolate and snacks at State Farm.

Letters will be printed in the Craig Press’s Dec. 21 edition and must be received by Dec. 14.

When: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11

Where: Justin Stokes State Farm Insurance, 690 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

More information: ssteele@craigdailypress.com

