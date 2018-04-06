Weekend Roundup: 8 awesome activities in Craig

Sporting competition, a little culture and some opportunities to learn and grow are all part of the experience in Craig this weekend.

All wet

The Moffat County High School boys swim team hosts its lone home meet of the spring Friday afternoon at MCHS.

Spectators are welcome in the Moffat County pool as the Bulldogs seek more state-qualifying times.

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: 970-824-7036

Hidden treasures

Ridgeview Church of God will hosts a rummage sale Saturday as a fundraiser for the church's women's ministry. Drop by for some good fellowship or to possibly discover a unique treasure.

When: Starts at 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Ridgeview Church of God, 690 Riford Road

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 480-204-2472 or https://www.facebook.com/RidgeviewCOG/

Growth, inspiration

The 2018 Inspire to Grow Youth Summit takes place Saturday at Colorado Northwestern Community College and is a leadership summit to inspire ages 12 to 18 and youth to discover their passions and purpose through healthy choices.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-757-0187

Spring sports Saturday

Moffat County High School baseball and girls soccer host Saturday home games as baseball takes on the Rifle Bears and soccer the Basalt Longhorns.

Soccer will also host Tuesday games against Grand Junction's Central Warriors

When: Baseball at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday; soccer at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Baseball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.; soccer at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-7036

Meet and greet

Democratic candidate Karl Hanlon will be in Craig Saturday on his "Topple Tipton Tour," a promotional effort to meet and greet area constituents as he campaigns for the 3rd Congressional District of the US House of Representatives against Republican incumbent Scott Tipton.

Hanlon will also be in Meeker, Walden and Steamboat Springs the same day.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Downtown Books, 543 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-355-4005 or karlhanlon.com

Tons of talent

Craig Concert Association's annual talent show takes place Saturday at Moffat County High School. The event will feature 16 local acts and performers of all ages.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free admission

For more information: 970-824-4138

Meaningful music

Yampa Valley Brass and Cedar Mountain String Ensemble will perform a free concert Sunday with a variety of classic and contemporary music at First Congregational United Church of Christ. Selections include scores from "The Mission," "Brave" and "Moana," as well as Handel, Sousa and other composers.

The church's youth group will sell refreshments as a fundraiser for their activities.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 630 Green St.

Cost: Free admission

For more information: 970-824-6836

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.