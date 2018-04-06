Weekend Roundup: 8 awesome activities in Craig
April 6, 2018
Sporting competition, a little culture and some opportunities to learn and grow are all part of the experience in Craig this weekend.
All wet
The Moffat County High School boys swim team hosts its lone home meet of the spring Friday afternoon at MCHS.
Spectators are welcome in the Moffat County pool as the Bulldogs seek more state-qualifying times.
When: 4 p.m. Friday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Contact organizers
For more information: 970-824-7036
Hidden treasures
Ridgeview Church of God will hosts a rummage sale Saturday as a fundraiser for the church's women's ministry. Drop by for some good fellowship or to possibly discover a unique treasure.
When: Starts at 8 a.m. Saturday
Where: Ridgeview Church of God, 690 Riford Road
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 480-204-2472 or https://www.facebook.com/RidgeviewCOG/
Growth, inspiration
The 2018 Inspire to Grow Youth Summit takes place Saturday at Colorado Northwestern Community College and is a leadership summit to inspire ages 12 to 18 and youth to discover their passions and purpose through healthy choices.
When: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St.
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-757-0187
Spring sports Saturday
Moffat County High School baseball and girls soccer host Saturday home games as baseball takes on the Rifle Bears and soccer the Basalt Longhorns.
Soccer will also host Tuesday games against Grand Junction's Central Warriors
When: Baseball at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday; soccer at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Baseball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.; soccer at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-824-7036
Recommended Stories For You
Meet and greet
Democratic candidate Karl Hanlon will be in Craig Saturday on his "Topple Tipton Tour," a promotional effort to meet and greet area constituents as he campaigns for the 3rd Congressional District of the US House of Representatives against Republican incumbent Scott Tipton.
Hanlon will also be in Meeker, Walden and Steamboat Springs the same day.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday
Where: Downtown Books, 543 Yampa Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-355-4005 or karlhanlon.com
Tons of talent
Craig Concert Association's annual talent show takes place Saturday at Moffat County High School. The event will feature 16 local acts and performers of all ages.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Free admission
For more information: 970-824-4138
Meaningful music
Yampa Valley Brass and Cedar Mountain String Ensemble will perform a free concert Sunday with a variety of classic and contemporary music at First Congregational United Church of Christ. Selections include scores from "The Mission," "Brave" and "Moana," as well as Handel, Sousa and other composers.
The church's youth group will sell refreshments as a fundraiser for their activities.
When: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 630 Green St.
Cost: Free admission
For more information: 970-824-6836
Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.