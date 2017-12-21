Weekend Roundup: 7 ways to celebrate Christmas in Craig

The big day is nearly here, and however you're celebrating Christmas — whether with the whole family or a few good friends, breaking the bank or enjoying the simplicity of free holiday pleasures — there are options in Craig for holiday fun up to and including Dec. 25.

Trees, please

The sixth annual Festival of Trees is on display at Moffat County Courthouse through January. The theme for this year's holiday extravaganza is Christmas Around the World and features trees trimmed creatively by multiple area organizations.

When: Open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Nov. 27 to Jan. 5

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Call 970-824-6222

Light up the night

The winner of the 2017 Holiday Tour of Lights will be available in Friday's edition of Craig Press, but you can drive around town to take in some of the top Christmas displays, as well as many more that are no less beautiful.

When: After dark

Where: Contestant houses at 635 W. Ninth St., 1588 E. Tenth St., 3320 Ridgeview Road, 895 Ashley Road, 906 Ledford Court, 633 Taylor St., 1262 Lincoln St., 1028 Breeze St., 738 Exmoor Road and 882 Legion St.

Cost: Free to view

Have yourself an ugly little Christmas

Cassidy's Bar and Lounge will host an ugly sweater contest Friday night with a free night at Clarion Inn & Suites among the prizes.

The evening will also include a beer pong tournament as part of the entertainment for ages 21 and older, with a free shuttle available.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Cassidy's Bar and Lounge at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Call 970-824-4000

Breakfast with the big guy

St. Mark's Church of Grace will host breakfast with Santa Claus Saturday morning. All are welcome to join the holiday event.

When: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: St. Mark's Church of Grace, 657 Green St.

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: Call 970-620-6521

Wrap it up

Freedom Hooves will offer gift-wrapping to last-minute shoppers at Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply Saturday. Donations for the service by members of the equestrian program will help the organization fund its 2018 season.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply, 2355 W. Victory Way

Cost: Donations welcome

For more information: Call 970-824-4100

The reason for the season

Local churches across Moffat County will host Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services. Consult the Dec. 20 edition of Craig Press for local church schedules for various denominations.

When: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Where: Various local churches

Cost: Free to attend

Community togetherness

Mathers Club will host its decades-long tradition of a holiday community dinner on Christmas Day. Everyone is invited to join the feast provided, with guests encouraged to bring a covered dish to share, if possible.

When: Starts at 1 p.m. Christmas Day

Where: Mathers Club, 420 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free to attend; extra dishes welcome

For more information: Call 970-824-9946

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.