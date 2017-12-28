Weekend Roundup: 6 Craig hot spots to ring in the New Year
December 28, 2017
A New Year is nearly here, and the opportunity to get out and about to welcome 2018 includes many spots around Craig to party, whatever your age.
A cool way to spend your night
Craig Youth Hockey Association will host its annual New Year's Eve party Sunday at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.
The evening will include open skating, games and food for families.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Cost: $6 for skating, $6 for food and drinks
For more information: Call 970-629-2380
Bounce into the New Year
Adventure Zone will host a New Year's Eve pajama party for families.
Kids are welcome to enjoy the business's indoor bounce houses throughout the evening, and parents are welcome to bring snacks to share.
When: 6 p.m. to midnight Sunday
Where: Adventure Zone, 1111 W. Victory Way, Ste. 102
Cost: $5 admission
For more information: Call 435-232-4281
Just roll with it
Thunder Rolls Bowling Center will offer a New Year's Eve Rock-N-Bowl event Sunday, complete with hours and hours on the lanes for all ages and food and drinks from Sizzling Pickle Eatery.
When: Starts at 7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Cost: $15 for three hours of bowling
For more information: Call 970-824-BOWL (2695)
Take it easy at a speakeasy
St. John's Greek Orthodox Church will host its annual New Year's celebration complete with a Roaring Twenties theme Sunday at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion.
The evening includes dancing, dinner and drinks.
When: Doors open at 7, dinner starts at 8 p.m., Sunday
Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way
Cost: $75 per person
For more information: Call 970-824-4422
Incognito in the New Year
Cassidy's Bar and Lounge will host its fourth annual Masquerade Party for New Year's Eve.
The night includes hors d'oeuvres, drink specials throughout the night, music by DJ Beatz and a Champagne toast at midnight.
A free shuttle will also be available for revelers, though the fun is limited to ages 21 and older.
When: Starts at 9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Cassidy's Bar and Lounge at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: Call 970-824-4000
Recommended Stories For You
What a riot
New Year's Eve at Mathers Club will include live music all night by local band Black Mountain Riot, whose setlist promises rock music from across five decades.
The bar's staff and patrons will also celebrate the start of 2018 with floating lanterns before the midnight countdown.
Only ages 21 and older will be admitted.
When: Starts at 10 p.m. Sunday
Where: Mathers Club, 420 Yampa Ave.
Cost: Contact organizers
For more information: Call 970-824-9946
Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.