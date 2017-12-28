Weekend Roundup: 6 Craig hot spots to ring in the New Year

A New Year is nearly here, and the opportunity to get out and about to welcome 2018 includes many spots around Craig to party, whatever your age.

A cool way to spend your night

Craig Youth Hockey Association will host its annual New Year's Eve party Sunday at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

The evening will include open skating, games and food for families.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday

Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: $6 for skating, $6 for food and drinks

For more information: Call 970-629-2380

Bounce into the New Year

Adventure Zone will host a New Year's Eve pajama party for families.

Kids are welcome to enjoy the business's indoor bounce houses throughout the evening, and parents are welcome to bring snacks to share.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Sunday

Where: Adventure Zone, 1111 W. Victory Way, Ste. 102

Cost: $5 admission

For more information: Call 435-232-4281

Just roll with it

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center will offer a New Year's Eve Rock-N-Bowl event Sunday, complete with hours and hours on the lanes for all ages and food and drinks from Sizzling Pickle Eatery.

When: Starts at 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Cost: $15 for three hours of bowling

For more information: Call 970-824-BOWL (2695)

Take it easy at a speakeasy

St. John's Greek Orthodox Church will host its annual New Year's celebration complete with a Roaring Twenties theme Sunday at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion.

The evening includes dancing, dinner and drinks.

When: Doors open at 7, dinner starts at 8 p.m., Sunday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: $75 per person

For more information: Call 970-824-4422

Incognito in the New Year

Cassidy's Bar and Lounge will host its fourth annual Masquerade Party for New Year's Eve.

The night includes hors d'oeuvres, drink specials throughout the night, music by DJ Beatz and a Champagne toast at midnight.

A free shuttle will also be available for revelers, though the fun is limited to ages 21 and older.

When: Starts at 9 p.m. Sunday

Where: Cassidy's Bar and Lounge at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Call 970-824-4000

What a riot

New Year's Eve at Mathers Club will include live music all night by local band Black Mountain Riot, whose setlist promises rock music from across five decades.

The bar's staff and patrons will also celebrate the start of 2018 with floating lanterns before the midnight countdown.

Only ages 21 and older will be admitted.

When: Starts at 10 p.m. Sunday

Where: Mathers Club, 420 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: Call 970-824-9946

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.