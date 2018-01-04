Weekend Roundup: 5 wondrous wintertime activities in Northwest Colorado

The temperature may be low, but the number of happenings this weekend is high, whether you prefer to be indoors or outdoors.

Angling for a good time

Steamboat Fishing Adventures hosts its seventh annual Ice Fishing Tournament Saturday at Stagecoach State Park.

All entrants must have a valid fishing license, as same-day sales will not be available.

Prizes such as cash, gift certificates, angling equipment and guided fishing trips will be available, as well as special tackle for all kids who enter.

A lunchtime barbecue will also be provided. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Soroco Science Club.

Registration is available at Stagecoach, Yampa River State Park and Craig Chamber of Commerce.

When: Starts at 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Stagecoach State Park, 25500 Routt County Road 14, Oak Creek

Cost: $30 for ages 16 and older, free to 15 and younger

For more information: 970-736-2436 or 970-819-3561

Puck power

Craig Youth Hockey Association's season picks up again in the New Year as the 18 and under Midget team hosts a doubleheader against Arvada at Moffat County Ice Arena.

CYHA's younger teams will hit the road with 14U Bantams in Gunnison and 12U Peewees playing a four-game series in Steamboat Springs.

When: Games at 11:15 a.m., 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Free to attend games

For more information: facebook.com/craig-youth-hockey-association-333095583393040.

Take a shot

Craig Trap Club's Polar Bear League begins Sunday and runs through March 31.

Sessions are held twice weekly, Sundays and Thursdays.

Daytime shoots involve fluorescent orange targets, while evening activities use white targets under spotlights.

The season competition is open to individuals and families, and shooting can be done all in one day or throughout the season. CTC can help newcomers with equipment, though shooters need to buy their own ammunition, as well as have proper ear protection, safety glasses and ammo pouches.

When: 10 a.m. Sundays, 6 p.m. Thursdays Jan. 7 to March 31

Where: Craig Trap Club, Moffat County Road 64

Cost: $60 for season registration

For more information: 970-629-8437, 970-629-9586 or 970-824-6544; facebook.com/craigtrapclub

Playing around

Missoula Children’s Theatre returns to Craig and will host auditions Monday at Moffat County High School for its production of "Gulliver's Travels."

Roles are open for actors in kindergarten through eighth-grade, and those auditioning are asked to stay for the full time. No advance preparation is necessary for the audition, and organizers will also select assistant directors to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and take on essential backstage responsibilities.

Those cast must be able to commit to rehearsals throughout the week. Performances are set for Jan. 13.

When: 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Moffat County High School auditorium, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-326-6561

Game night delight

Village Inn and Moffat County Libraries will host multiple events the second Monday of January, February and March, with Kids Eat Free Family Game Night at Village Inn.

Children age 10 and younger eat for free, and they and their families can enjoy games and activities with plenty of prizes, including titles that will be part of the library's Winter Book Club.

Seating is open house, first-come, first-served.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 12

Where: Village Inn, 1103 W. Victory Way

Cost: Kids 10 and younger eat free

For more information: 970-824-9600 or vicraig@lovevi.com

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.