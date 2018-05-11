Weekend Roundup: 5 featured family fun functions

Whether you plan to hit the highway in the early morning, take in some culture or just support one of multiple good causes, there’s no shortage of events this weekend.

Farming out opportunities

Moffat County High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter will host its annual fundraiser Friday at MCHS. The evening features students’ wood and metal projects for sale, as well as plants from horticulture projects.

There will be auctions as well as a meal of Rocky Mountain oysters and pork loin.

When: Starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: 970-824-7036

A sight to sea

Just Dance presents its spring show, “The Little Mermaid” Friday and Saturday night. The evening of dance shows the talents of young artists in a fairy tale setting.

When: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Tickets $10 general admission, $15 VIP, $5 for ages 3 to 10

For more information: 970-629-2651

Highway hijinks

The 32nd annual "Where the Hell's Maybell?" gets in gear Saturday. Craig Parks and Recreation's 30-mile journey through Northwest Colorado is available to riders at no cost. Cyclists can begin either at Northwest Storage on the west end of Craig starting at 7 a.m. or Western Knolls at 7:30 a.m. The first five miles of the excursion are the most difficult and include considerable inclines along US Highway 40.

Breakfast provided by Bear River Young Life will be available in Maybell upon arrival, and transportation will be offered.

Riders under 14 must be with an adult, and ages 15 to 17 need a waiver signed by a guardian.

When: Starts at 7 a.m. Saturday

Where: Riders meet at Northwest Storage or Western Knolls

Cost: Free to ride; breakfast $6 per plate; shuttle back to Craig $5

For more information: Call 970-826-2004

A special day

Special Olympics Colorado hosts its Western Regional Spring Games Saturday at Moffat County High School. The day begins with the march of the torch followed by additional ceremonies and track and field and aquatics events.

When: Starts at 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-945-0395

Mother, may I?

Memorial Regional Health hosts Memories of Mom Tea Saturday as a Mother’s Day weekend celebration at Yampa Valley Golf Course. Mothers, grandmothers and other special figures will be honored as a fundraiser for the hospice program, complete with refreshments and music. Those in attendance — ages 12 and up — are welcome to bring photos of loved ones or teacups with special significance.

When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Highway 394

Cost: $15 per person

For more information: RSVP to 970-826-2176

