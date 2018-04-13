Weekend Roundup: 4 fun, festive events in Craig
April 13, 2018
This weekend is for all ages, with events for kids and adults alike ensuring good health and wellbeing for the families of Northwest Colorado.
Help your health
Memorial Regional Health hosts its sixth annual community health fair Saturday morning in a new location at Colorado Northwestern Community College.
The event provides health screenings, educational booths ranging from nutrition to safety and presentations from medical experts.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday
Where: CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St.
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-824-94111 or memorialregionalhealth.com
A grappling good time
Moffat County Youth Wrestling will host the Levi Weber Memorial Youth Tournament all day Saturday at Moffat County High School.
Ages 8 and younger will compete in the morning session and ages 9 to 14 will start in the afternoon.
Concessions will be available throughout the day for spectators.
When: Sessions begin at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Crowd admission $3 per person, kids 5 and younger free
For more information: 970-620-3346, 970-629-2065 or https://www.facebook.com/MoffatCountyYouthWrestling/
Celebrate your kids
The Celebrate Children's Festival, hosted by early childhood coalition Connections 4 Kids, takes place Saturday at Centennial Mall.
The free event features activities for children 8 and younger, as well as resources and safety information for parents and an appearance by Atmos Energy's Rosy the Skunk.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-824-1081
Stay young
Bear River Young Life hosts its annual banquet Sunday at Moffat County High School.
The event features dinner and a silent auction with a presentation about the youth ministry organization's work with local teens.
All community members are welcome to join and learn more about Young Life.
Free childcare for those attending will be available during the banquet at The Journey at First Baptist.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Free
For more information: bryl.banquet@gmail.com or 970-629-9600
Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.