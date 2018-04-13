Weekend Roundup: 4 fun, festive events in Craig

This weekend is for all ages, with events for kids and adults alike ensuring good health and wellbeing for the families of Northwest Colorado.

Help your health

Memorial Regional Health hosts its sixth annual community health fair Saturday morning in a new location at Colorado Northwestern Community College.

The event provides health screenings, educational booths ranging from nutrition to safety and presentations from medical experts.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-94111 or memorialregionalhealth.com

A grappling good time

Moffat County Youth Wrestling will host the Levi Weber Memorial Youth Tournament all day Saturday at Moffat County High School.

Ages 8 and younger will compete in the morning session and ages 9 to 14 will start in the afternoon.

Concessions will be available throughout the day for spectators.

When: Sessions begin at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Crowd admission $3 per person, kids 5 and younger free

For more information: 970-620-3346, 970-629-2065 or https://www.facebook.com/MoffatCountyYouthWrestling/

Celebrate your kids

The Celebrate Children's Festival, hosted by early childhood coalition Connections 4 Kids, takes place Saturday at Centennial Mall.

The free event features activities for children 8 and younger, as well as resources and safety information for parents and an appearance by Atmos Energy's Rosy the Skunk.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-1081

Stay young

Bear River Young Life hosts its annual banquet Sunday at Moffat County High School.

The event features dinner and a silent auction with a presentation about the youth ministry organization's work with local teens.

All community members are welcome to join and learn more about Young Life.

Free childcare for those attending will be available during the banquet at The Journey at First Baptist.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free

For more information: bryl.banquet@gmail.com or 970-629-9600

