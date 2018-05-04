Weekend Roundup: 10 top-tier happenings in Northwest Colorado
May 4, 2018
It's a busy weekend in Northwest Colorado, offering plenty of opportunities to get moving whether on your feet or from a bike seat, enjoying animal brethren or cheering on young talent.
Bulldog baseball
Moffat County High School varsity baseball hosts it final home games this weekend at the Craig Middle School field. A rematch against Basalt, rescheduled from Tuesday, takes place Friday afternoon, while a doubleheader against Aspen starts Saturday morning and includes a Senior Day ceremony for the Bulldogs' upperclassmen.
When: Games at 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: CMS field, 915 Yampa Ave.
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-824-7036
Goats galore
Moffat County High School Travel Club will host a goat yoga session Friday at the MCHS tennis courts. A yoga class led by Ashley McBurnett will include two adult goats and five kid goats, part of a trend of doing the exercise alongside the energetic barnyard animals.
Those who join can also play with and groom the goats before and after the session.
The cost is $10 per person with proceeds going to MCHS Travel Club’s upcoming excursions to Italy and Greece.
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: $10 per person
For more information: 970-826-6561
A sing thing
The Bella Vocé Show Chorus youth program Studio BV hosts its spring recital Friday night at Moffat County High School.
The show, "Chillin' Like a Villain," features the talents of numerous local young singers.
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-824-6472
Walk the walk
Local veteran Will Montgomery will hike more than 30 miles Saturday on Routt County's Rabbit Ears Pass along US Highway 40 as part of a fundraiser to draw awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.
Montgomery will begin walking before dawn and is expected to finish in the late afternoon or early evening.
Community members are welcome to join or contribute, with fellow veterans and members of Trapper Fitness planning to join part of the hike.
When: Walk starts at 3 a.m. Saturday; caravan leaves Trapper Fitness at 9 a.m.
Where: Western base of Rabbit Ears on US Highway 40, east of Steamboat Springs
Cost: Donations welcome
For more information: 970-875-4233 or uk.gofundme.com/2nd-annual-hike-for-ptsd
The best and the rest
Craig Middle School track and field hosts its final meet of the season Saturday morning at Moffat County High School.
CMS athletes will compete in sprints, long distance races, relays, throwing and jumping events against fellow Northwest Colorado schools.
When: Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Admission $5 for adults, $3 for students, seniors free
For more information: 970-824-3289
Recommended Stories For You
Safety first
The Craig Parks and Recreation bike rodeo takes place from Saturday at Woodbury Sports Complex and is free to children ages 6 to 14 as Parks and Rec and Craig Police Department provide safety tips and demonstrations.
Additionally, Memorial Regional Health will donate free bike helmets to the first 50 kids to register.
When: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-826-2004
Exceptional expo
The inaugural Downtown Business Association Spring Expo takes place all day Saturday in downtown Craig.
More than 50 business, craft and food vendors will fill Alice Pleasant Park and the Center of Craig.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Downtown Craig, 500 block of Yampa Avenue
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-824-7957
Get in gear
The 40th annual Hayden Cog Run takes place Saturday as part of the Steamboat Springs Running Series. The route includes 8.4 miles of rural Routt County along challenging, varied terrain.
A 5K and children's one-mile fun run are also part of the event, with additional activities, prizes and refreshments following the races.
Fun run registration benefits Hayden Valley Elementary Health and Wellness Team.
When: Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday
Where: Starts and ends at Hayden Town Park, 229 S. Third St., Hayden
Cost: Registration ranges from $20 to $25
For more information: http://runningseries.com/races/hayden_cog_run.php
Straight from the horse's mouth
Sombrero Ranches Great American Horse Drive will pass through Maybell Sunday as spectators get a glimpse of the large herd of horses and cowboys that evokes the spirit of the Wild West.
Similar activities before and after the drive will also be available.
Wild Horse Warriors will host an early morning Ute ceremonial service and blessing of the land at Sand Wash Basin, an event that may be moved to Maybell Park dependent on weather.
During and after the horse drive will be Maybell Heritage Days, a festival complete with food, vendors and games.
When: Horse drive passes through Maybell 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday; Ute ceremony at 5:45 a.m.; festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Horse drive along US Highway 40; ceremony at Sand Wash Basin at Highway 318 and Moffat County Road 175; Maybell Heritage Days at Maybell Park
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: sombrerohorses.com/horse-drive or wildhorsewarriorsforSWbasin.com
Motor mayhem
Coal Mountain Motocross will host its Mayday fundraiser racing event Sunday.
The all-day event feature traditional motocross, slow race, gate drops, a wheelie contest and more.
Organizers will also offer concessions and raffle prizes.
When: Starts at 9 a.m. Sunday
Where: Coal Mountain Motocross, Ranney Street and Moffat County Road 107
Cost: $20 for competing riders, $5 for general admission, free to members
For more information: 970-846-7673 or visit coalmountainmotocross.com
Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.