Weekend Roundup: 10 top-tier happenings in Northwest Colorado

It's a busy weekend in Northwest Colorado, offering plenty of opportunities to get moving whether on your feet or from a bike seat, enjoying animal brethren or cheering on young talent.

Bulldog baseball

Moffat County High School varsity baseball hosts it final home games this weekend at the Craig Middle School field. A rematch against Basalt, rescheduled from Tuesday, takes place Friday afternoon, while a doubleheader against Aspen starts Saturday morning and includes a Senior Day ceremony for the Bulldogs' upperclassmen.

When: Games at 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: CMS field, 915 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-7036

Goats galore

Moffat County High School Travel Club will host a goat yoga session Friday at the MCHS tennis courts. A yoga class led by Ashley McBurnett will include two adult goats and five kid goats, part of a trend of doing the exercise alongside the energetic barnyard animals.

Those who join can also play with and groom the goats before and after the session.

The cost is $10 per person with proceeds going to MCHS Travel Club’s upcoming excursions to Italy and Greece.

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: $10 per person

For more information: 970-826-6561

A sing thing

The Bella Vocé Show Chorus youth program Studio BV hosts its spring recital Friday night at Moffat County High School.

The show, "Chillin' Like a Villain," features the talents of numerous local young singers.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-6472

Walk the walk

Local veteran Will Montgomery will hike more than 30 miles Saturday on Routt County's Rabbit Ears Pass along US Highway 40 as part of a fundraiser to draw awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

Montgomery will begin walking before dawn and is expected to finish in the late afternoon or early evening.

Community members are welcome to join or contribute, with fellow veterans and members of Trapper Fitness planning to join part of the hike.

When: Walk starts at 3 a.m. Saturday; caravan leaves Trapper Fitness at 9 a.m.

Where: Western base of Rabbit Ears on US Highway 40, east of Steamboat Springs

Cost: Donations welcome

For more information: 970-875-4233 or uk.gofundme.com/2nd-annual-hike-for-ptsd

The best and the rest

Craig Middle School track and field hosts its final meet of the season Saturday morning at Moffat County High School.

CMS athletes will compete in sprints, long distance races, relays, throwing and jumping events against fellow Northwest Colorado schools.

When: Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Admission $5 for adults, $3 for students, seniors free

For more information: 970-824-3289

Safety first

The Craig Parks and Recreation bike rodeo takes place from Saturday at Woodbury Sports Complex and is free to children ages 6 to 14 as Parks and Rec and Craig Police Department provide safety tips and demonstrations.

Additionally, Memorial Regional Health will donate free bike helmets to the first 50 kids to register.

When: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-826-2004

Exceptional expo

The inaugural Downtown Business Association Spring Expo takes place all day Saturday in downtown Craig.

More than 50 business, craft and food vendors will fill Alice Pleasant Park and the Center of Craig.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Downtown Craig, 500 block of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-7957

Get in gear

The 40th annual Hayden Cog Run takes place Saturday as part of the Steamboat Springs Running Series. The route includes 8.4 miles of rural Routt County along challenging, varied terrain.

A 5K and children's one-mile fun run are also part of the event, with additional activities, prizes and refreshments following the races.

Fun run registration benefits Hayden Valley Elementary Health and Wellness Team.

When: Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Starts and ends at Hayden Town Park, 229 S. Third St., Hayden

Cost: Registration ranges from $20 to $25

For more information: http://runningseries.com/races/hayden_cog_run.php

Straight from the horse's mouth

Sombrero Ranches Great American Horse Drive will pass through Maybell Sunday as spectators get a glimpse of the large herd of horses and cowboys that evokes the spirit of the Wild West.

Similar activities before and after the drive will also be available.

Wild Horse Warriors will host an early morning Ute ceremonial service and blessing of the land at Sand Wash Basin, an event that may be moved to Maybell Park dependent on weather.

During and after the horse drive will be Maybell Heritage Days, a festival complete with food, vendors and games.

When: Horse drive passes through Maybell 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday; Ute ceremony at 5:45 a.m.; festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Horse drive along US Highway 40; ceremony at Sand Wash Basin at Highway 318 and Moffat County Road 175; Maybell Heritage Days at Maybell Park

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: sombrerohorses.com/horse-drive or wildhorsewarriorsforSWbasin.com

Motor mayhem

Coal Mountain Motocross will host its Mayday fundraiser racing event Sunday.

The all-day event feature traditional motocross, slow race, gate drops, a wheelie contest and more.

Organizers will also offer concessions and raffle prizes.

When: Starts at 9 a.m. Sunday

Where: Coal Mountain Motocross, Ranney Street and Moffat County Road 107

Cost: $20 for competing riders, $5 for general admission, free to members

For more information: 970-846-7673 or visit coalmountainmotocross.com

