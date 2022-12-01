Weekend holiday event lineup in Craig

Local shoppers can get their local holiday shopping in during the 12th annual Artisan Market from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Moffat County County Fairgrounds.

The market will host almost 30 Yampa Valley vendors with a wide variety of handmade goods. Cash and cards will be accepted at all the booths, and packaging and gift wrapping will be available. The Sizzling Pickle will be serving food during the Saturday market.

In the coming weeks, there will be a festive Chamber Mixer on Thursday, Dec. 8, with complimentary refreshments, door prizes and a chance to vote for your favorite tree in the Festival of Trees.

The chamber will also host Craig’s Downhome Christmas from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 10. People are welcome to bring the kids to visit Santa and create Christmas crafts.