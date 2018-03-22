Weekend Easter events offer thousands of eggs, prizes for Craig kids

— The event is $3 for admission to the egg hunt with an hour of play or $7 for an all-day pass. For more information, call 435-232-4281 or visit https://www.facebook.com/adventurezonecraig/.

If you go

— The event is free to participate and includes 25,000 eggs, bounce houses, a petting zoo, prizes and more. Registration begins at 9 a.m., or families can pre-register at ncccraig.com through March 30. For more information, call 970-826-0792.

If you go

— The event is free to participate and includes 17,000 eggs and many prizes. For more information, call 970-824-3258.

If you go

The egg-citement is building the next two weekends.

In the weeks leading up to the Easter holiday, upcoming egg hunts are on the schedule, including those provided by Justin Stokes State Farm Insurance and New Creation Church.

After a successful introduction last spring, State Farm will host its free family event for a second year at 10 a.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park. Last year featured 17,000 eggs, plus three golden eggs that won their finders some valuable prizes.

The weekend of Easter sees New Creation Church bringing back its egg hunt, taking place March 31 with 25,000 eggs on the grounds of the place of worship at 520 Westridge Road.

The free hunt for infants through fifth-graders kicks off at 11 a.m. Leading up to the action during the registration period that begins at 9 a.m. will be bounce houses, a petting zoo, temporary tattoos, bubble ponds, sand castle pit, a photo booth and more.

Organizers will also give away multiple prizes, including gift cards and bicycles.

A new Easter event will also be available March 31, as Adventure Zone hosts its inaugural egg hunt.

The event begins at 1 p.m. and includes an hour of play on the facility’s bounce equipment for $3 or an all-day pass for $7.