“We need to get this under control now”: Colorado’s coronavirus test positivity rate rises above 5%

Gov. Jared Polis speaks to reporters at a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

Jesse Paul / The Colorado Sun

Colorado’s coronavirus test positivity rate has risen above 5%, an alarming surge that Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday said means Coloradans need to take immediate action to slow down the spread of the disease.

“We need to get this under control now,” Polis said at a news conference at the governor’s mansion in downtown Denver. “We have to do better.”

The rate, derived from the number of positive results among all tests, comes as Colorado for the first time on Saturday recorded more than 1,000 new cases in a single day. On Tuesday, Colorado also recorded more than 1,000 new cases, according to Polis’ office.

Coronavirus hospitalizations, which were at 290 on Tuesday, are at their highest level since May. Colorado also passed 2,000 deaths directly caused by COVID-19 this week.

“It’s very worrisome,” Polis said. “It’s very alarming”

The World Health Organization says that test positivity rates above 5% suggest a need for restrictions on people’s movement.

Polis didn’t address a question as to whether he’s weighing whether to impose new mandates aimed at slowing the virus’ spread. Instead, the governor asked Coloradans to change their behavior to reverse the trend — go out less, put off gatherings, wear masks more frequently and ensure they are washing their hands as often as possible.

Polis said the if the current trend of increasing cases and hospitalizations continues, there will be major risks to Colorado’s economy and to people’s health.

The governor said the majority of Colorado’s new cases are in Denver and Adams counties.

“There are a few rural counties that have had spikes,” Polis said. “But they alone don’t push us above 5%.”

Polis applauded Boulder County for reversing its trajectory of rising cases stemming from an outbreak among students at the University of Colorado.

As of noon Tuesday, 18- to 22-year-olds in Boulder County are allowed to gather in groups of six. Just a few weeks ago, health officials banned any gatherings among that age group.

To read the rest of the Colorado Sun article, click here.