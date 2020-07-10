“We need to be more responsible”: Colorado governor says incidence of coronavirus is growing

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks to reporters at the governor's mansion in downtown Denver on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Gov. Jared Polis said Coloradans need to be better about limiting their exposure to other people as he announced Thursday that the incidence of coronavirus is growing in the state.

Polis said there has been an increase in cases over 11 of the past 14 days in Colorado. The state’s “R naught” number, the rate of the virus’ spread, is now more than one, meaning that each infected person is, on average, spreading the disease to more than one other person.

The bottom line: The number of people with COVID-19 in Colorado is growing, Polis said.

“We need to be more responsible,” Polis said at a news conference at the governor’s mansion in Denver. “We need to wear masks more. We need to avoid gatherings more.”

He added: “We need to make changes in the way we live.”

Polis said this will be “the summer of no parties” as he encouraged people — younger Coloradans, in particular — to gather only in small groups or not at all. At most, he said, people should be gathering with three or four others.

The state reported 452 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday and the percentage of people tested who test positive for the virus reached its highest level — 5.1% — since June 1 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus hospitalizations, at 202 on Thursday, are at their highest level since June 7.

“We are losing right now in Colorado,” Polis said. “We’re not losing as bad as our country. We’re not losing as bad as hotspots in Arizona and Texas.”

The governor said, however, that between 50,000 and 100,000 Texans and Arizonans visited Colorado last weekend for the July 4 holiday.

Polis warned that if the trend of increasing cases continues, restrictions on Coloradans’ movement could be put back in place.

“Hopefully we can reverse this trend here before it gets so bad that larger changes and actions are needed,” he said.

As of Thursday the state’s “R naught” value was between 1.2 and 1.3, Polis said. He’d like to see that drop down to 0.9, which is where it was at the start of June as cases in Colorado were going down.

“This is a small, mid-course correction,” Polis said. “People have to do a little better. We don’t have to radically change how we live, we just have to go back to how we were in early June and hopefully we’ll be OK.”

