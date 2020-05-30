‘We have seen enough’: Mayor enacts curfew, demands calm as third day of George Floyd protests rock Denver

A Denver Police Department officer sprays pepper spray at a protester walking on Colfax Avenue near the state Capitol during the third day of protests against police brutality on May 30, 2020.

Eric Lubbers / Colorado Sun

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Saturday enacted a curfew and demanded calm as hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Colorado Capitol for a third day of protests in response to George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minnesota.

Hancock said no one will be allowed outdoors between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting on Saturday night and extending into Monday. The Colorado National Guard and police agencies from other parts of the state are being called to Denver to help prevent chaos from erupting again.

“We have seen enough,” Hancock said at a news conference. “We are not going to wait for these incidents to escalate any further or, God forbid, someone loses their life before we take action. Again, we have seen enough.”

Protests in Denver on Thursday and Friday nights turned violent, leaving a trail of damage as demonstrators clashed with police. Officers fired tear gas and nonlethal projectiles into crowds.

There were reports of stores being broken into and looted downtown surrounding Friday night’s protests, which stretched into early Saturday. A dumpster was also set ablaze in Civic Center park.

