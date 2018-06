Water main break partially closes 7th Street; rain causes localized flooding in Craig

CRAIG — City crews responded to a suspected water main break in the 1600 block of Seventh Street about 2 p.m. Sunday, June 17.

As a result, water bubbled up from a crack along an old patch in the road and several drains, causing the partial closure of the north side of Seventh Street near Jeremiah Avenue.

The precise location and cause of the leak are being investigated. City crews were initially unsure if the incident would require turning off water to that area or if further road closures would be needed.

The afternoon rain also created hazards for drivers, as drains were unable to handle excess water from the sudden, heavy downpour, causing water to back up into streets, including at the intersection of Victory Way and Finley Lane.

Craig Press will update this story when more information becomes available.