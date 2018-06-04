Watch the Moffat County Primary Candidates Forum

CRAIG — Ahead of the June 26 primary, the Craig Press and the Craig Association of Realtors hosted an election forum Monday, June 4 in the Moffat County High School auditorium. The event was streamed live on Facebook where it may be viewed or click and play the video below. Read our coverage of the event online and in print later this week.

Editor’s Note: The video will turn horizontal at 2:43 and continue in that format for the rest of the forum.