Warrior women abound at Moffat County Powder Puff tourney

Before the stands fill up Friday for the Homecoming varsity football game at the Moffat County High School Bulldog Proving Grounds, the gridiron already stood a test of temerity with athletes wearing far less padding.
MCHS’s annual Powder Puff football tournament featured lightning-quick plays, deep passes and plenty of physicality as Moffat County girls squared their shoulders at the line of scrimmage with healthy helpings of greasepaint on their faces.
Players and coaches with Bahama Babes celebrate their undefeated night Monday during Moffat County High School’s Powder Puff football tournament. The team was the top group of the night with players including Alayna Berhman, Taytum Smercina, Lizzy LeWarne, Emaleigh Papierski, Alexis Jones, Rylie Felten, Cayden King, Stephenie Swindler, Reese Weber, Halle Hamilton, Emma Jones and Jacie Evenson, with coaching by Ethan Hafey and Myles Simpson. Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School’s Kelsey McDiffett cuts away from the opposition during the Powder Puff football tournament. Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School’s Brianna Ayala runs along the sidelines during the Powder Puff football tournament. Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School’s Alayna Behrman looks to gain yardage during the Powder Puff football tournament. Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School’s Stephenie Swindler turns on the speed during the Powder Puff football tournament. Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School’s Kenzie Rehor avoids pursuit during the Powder Puff football tournament. Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School’s Hailee Herndon weaves around opponents during the Powder Puff football tournament. Andy Bockelman
Seniority Beaches takes a timeout during the Powder Puff football tournament. Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School’s Makayla Martinez fights for the first down during the Powder Puff football tournament. Andy Bockelman
Asteroid Angels players and coaches gather for a team photo before the Powder Puff football tournament. Andy Bockelman
Seniority Beaches players and coaches gather for a team photo before the Powder Puff football tournament. Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School’s Emaleigh Papierski sweeps out to the side during the Powder Puff football tournament. Andy Bockelman
Bahama Babes players and coaches gather for a team photo after the Powder Puff football tournament. Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School’s Caylah Million lowers her shoulder while rushing during the Powder Puff football tournament. Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School’s Aunnika Hampton pulls down a catch during the Powder Puff football tournament. Andy Bockelman
This year featured three teams — Asteroid Angels, Bahama Babes and Seniority Beaches — all of whom were vying for the title, armed with trick plays and aggression.
Bahama Babes took the first win, 21-0, over Asteroid Angels before going on to gain the crown for the year with a 14-7 victory over Seniority Beaches.
With Ethan Hafey, Myles Simpson and Jenna Timmer calling plays on the sidelines, Bahama Babes consisted of Alayna Berhman, Taytum Smercina, Lizzy LeWarne, Emaleigh Papierski, Alexis Jones, Rylie Felten, Cayden King, Stephenie Swindler, Reese Weber, Halle Hamilton, Emma Jones and Jacie Evenson.
