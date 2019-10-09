Warrior women abound at Moffat County Powder Puff tourney

Moffat County High School's Makayla Martinez fights for the first down during the Powder Puff football tournament.

Andy Bockelman

Before the stands fill up Friday for the Homecoming varsity football game at the Moffat County High School Bulldog Proving Grounds, the gridiron already stood a test of temerity with athletes wearing far less padding.

MCHS’s annual Powder Puff football tournament featured lightning-quick plays, deep passes and plenty of physicality as Moffat County girls squared their shoulders at the line of scrimmage with healthy helpings of greasepaint on their faces.

This year featured three teams — Asteroid Angels, Bahama Babes and Seniority Beaches — all of whom were vying for the title, armed with trick plays and aggression.

Bahama Babes took the first win, 21-0, over Asteroid Angels before going on to gain the crown for the year with a 14-7 victory over Seniority Beaches.

With Ethan Hafey, Myles Simpson and Jenna Timmer calling plays on the sidelines, Bahama Babes consisted of Alayna Berhman, Taytum Smercina, Lizzy LeWarne, Emaleigh Papierski, Alexis Jones, Rylie Felten, Cayden King, Stephenie Swindler, Reese Weber, Halle Hamilton, Emma Jones and Jacie Evenson.