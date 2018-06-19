Warning issued for bicyclist peddling without lights: On the record June 18

Craig Police Department

Monday, June 18

9:01 a.m. On the 2600 block of West U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to reports of someone trespassing. A man was repeatedly going into a business and allegedly harassing the staff. The man was trespassed.

10:22 a.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report that a woman was trespassing in a private residence. The unwanted woman has been issued a notice and was trespassed from the property.

1:41 p.m. On the 500 block of Steele Street, officers responded to a report of stolen bicycles. The incident is under investigation.



5:08 p.m. On the 500 block of Colorado Street, officers responded to a call reporting two men in the area who were yelling at each other. The men had separated by the time officers arrived.

Recommended Stories For You

5:32 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a verbal dispute between two people about handicapped parking. Officers determined that the person parked in the handicapped spot had the documentation giving them the right to do so.



5:35 p.m. On the 500 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a report of a possible theft that turned out to be a civil situation.

5:38 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to reports of a burglary. A door was kicked in, and an apartment was broken into, but nothing appeared to be missing. The incident is under investigation.

8:01 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving juveniles reportedly pushing and shoving each other. They were contacted and warned.

8:13 p.m. On the 100 block of Hillside Terrace, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance. Parties were contacted and warned, though no evidence of a crime was found.

11:01 p.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth Street and Legion Street, officers warned a person for riding a bicycle without lights.