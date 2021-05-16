Warehouse Food Hall to open in June in Craig

After more than a year of planning, the Warehouse Food Hall should open in June.

Amanda Montgomery of Four Points Funding, the company overseeing the project, said she was both excited and relieved at the prospect of being so close to completing the restaurant/market/coffee shop-hybrid.

The easiest way to explain the Warehouse is to describe it as a food court, but way better and without the terrible fluorescent lighting, she said. Plus, food courts don’t usually offer both a coffee shop and a bar.

Food halls have become quite a popular trend in larger cities (Denver has more than a dozen at this point), but Montgomery thinks Craig is the perfect spot to try out a new one.

“I think food halls are better suited for a smaller market, because it allows chefs and entrepreneurs to try out their restaurant concept and menu, but also not spend $500,000 to open an entirely new place,” she said. “We couldn’t have eight to 10 restaurants in one food hall like the bigger cities, but this is basically an incubator model.”

Inclusion Coffeehouse will take one of the main spots in the food hall, selling a newly-created brand of coffee and fresh baked goods. The coffee shop will be co-owned by Toni and Ryan Hess.

This week, the Warehouse received its liquor license from the Craig City Council, meaning it is one step closer to being open.

“I wish I could say we’re opening June 1, but that wouldn’t be realistic,” Montgomery said. “We’re getting asphalt poured on Friday, which is a big deal. We have a few other projects, such as installing the hoods for the kitchen and the restaurant booths, but we have contractors there every day working.”

The Warehouse was originally slated to open last summer, but the pandemic affected this severely.

In addition to the coffee shop and bar, there will be three food vendors, two serving full, restaurant-style meals, and the other serving soups and salads.

Finally, there will be a farmers’ market-style area called the Rocky Mountain Mercantile, which will allow local food producers to sell their wares. Montgomery said organizers are still looking for people who would like to sell their goods at the mercantile.

The Warehouse Food Hall will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but the individual storefronts will have varying hours. For example, the coffee shop will likely be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., whereas the restaurants will likely not open until around 10:30 a.m.

However, Montgomery said the project organizers are flexible and want to tune the shops’ hours to the community’s needs and wants.