Warehouse Food Hall targeting April for soft open

An updated rendering of the Warehouse Food Hall. (Courtesy Photo / Four Points Funding)



If the rate of construction continues and no knew issues pop up in the coming month, Warehouse Food Hall — located at the old Boyko building at 1589 W. Victory Way — is targeting a soft open through Inclusion Coffeehouse sometime in April.

During a presentation to city council Feb. 23, Amanda Montgomery of Four Points Funding — which is overseeing the Warehouse Food Hall as part of the Opportunity Zones project — said that the warehouse will first open with a drive-thru window option.

Warehouse Food Hall was originally targeting a summer 2020 opening, but the pandemic threw a wrench in the plans. Now that case numbers have stabilized, construction workers and electricians are hard at work to help make sure the project opens soon.

“The construction workers and electricians are working hard as of late, really doing a great job for us,” Montgomery said. “COVID really threw everything for a loop, but now we’re targeting an April soft opening with the coffee shop utilizing the drive-thru window once the weather is nice. We will roll out the grab-and-go options as COVID allows us to have people inside.“

Inside the Warehouse Food Hall, Montgomery said Inclusion Coffeehouse will be the center of the project, while the building will also include the Warehouse bar, two shipping containers that will serve as food booths, and Rocky Mountain Mercantile, which will be a local marketplace for regional agriculture, creating a unique opportunity for local farmers and ranchers.

The coffee shop looks to create a new brand of coffee and baked goods in Craig. Toni Hess and her husband, Ryan, will co-own the coffeehouse and envision providing fresh sweets and coffee, while providing employment and on-the-job training for young adults with disabilities. Inclusion’s coffee line will offer traditional latte varieties and modern coffee infusions, such as iced coffee, cold brew, nitro cold brew, and frappes.

“Inclusion Coffeehouse is really how this idea got started,” Montgomery said. “Toni specifically talked about wanting to create an opportunity for successful community employment. She used to be a para at the high school and was frustrated by the lack of job opportunities locally for her students. The skills they will learn are things they can take to any community that they move to in the future.”

Rocky Mountain Mercantile is the newest addition to the warehouse.

The mercantile will serve as a local marketplace for agriculture, in which the warehouse hopes to do wholesale purchases with food vendors, and also looks to create Integrated Agricultural Education opportunities.

“We envision that being something like a meet-the-farmer type of event, or a what-grows-in-our-environment type of event,” Montgomery said.

Hess added that the warehouse is interested in partnering with local ranchers and farmers, and also hopes to set up a partnership with Moffat County High School and the Acre in a Box project.

