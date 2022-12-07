Warehouse Food Hall hosts holiday giving, opens up search for new vendor

The Warehouse Food Hall is doing some charitable giving in the month of December and looking for a new vendor to fill a vacancy at the start of the year.

At the Warehouse Coffee Co. every cup of coffee sold in the month of December will donate $1 to Moffat County United Way, a local human service nonprofit that mobilizes the community through financial resources. The coffee shop opens each morning at 7 a.m. and serves coffee, espresso and baked goods from an in-house baker.

The Warehouse Food Hall is also on the hunt for a vendor to replace the booth that previously hosted Aroi Thai. This is an opportunity for a food truck or a new chef to use as a stepping stone to a restaurant, Warehouse management said.

Potential vendors with a new restaurant concept are encouraged to apply at WarehouseFoodHall.com .