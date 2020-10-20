Warehouse Food Hall gets coffee shop

The Warehouse Food Hall’s projected date for opening is tentatively set for early 2021. Besides Inclusion Coffee, it will feature a bar, two larger booths with hoods and full cooking space, and one smaller one with less equipment.

Sheli Steele / Craig Press

Earlier this year, plans were announced for a new community space called The Warehouse Food Hall. Then the pandemic swept in and threw a wrench in the plans, but the project was only delayed, not canceled.

Four Points Funding, the private real estate investment firm behind the project, is owned by married couple Amanda and Chris Montgomery. Plans to open the Warehouse Food Hall started about a year ago when Amanda Montgomery met Toni and Ryan Hess, who wanted to open Inclusion Coffee, which ended up being the “anchor tenant” for The Warehouse Food Hall.

“I was originally looking at a building here in Craig to open up this coffee shop, and our realtor said, ‘Let me introduce you to Amanda,’” Toni Hess said. “So, I met with Amanda and Chris and told them what I was wanting to do, and they thought that was a great idea, however the building I was looking at was not in the Opportunity Zone. But at the time, Amanda was wanting to put in a food hall, and so she and her husband approached us and asked if we would be interested in marrying the two ideas, if we could find a building that would work in The Opportunity Zone.

“And so we found the old Boy-Ko building and by December, Four Points Funding had purchased the building and we were well on our way with hopes of opening spring break or early summer, but then COVID hit and it kind of put the brakes on everything. It’s been difficult trying to navigate opening the building up and finding contractors—nobody really wants to open up in the middle of a pandemic, especially when most of my kids working there will be high risk, so we’ve been taking our time,” she said. Currently, construction is underway but still in the early phases of electrical engineering and plumbing.

When Hess refers to her “kids” working there, she does actually mean kids (and young adults), specifically those with intellectual/ developmental disabilities. She is a former special education teacher, and used to work in a coffee shop at the high school that also employed students through the School to Work Alliance Program (SWAP). SWAP offers job coaching for students and Hess said she will be bringing this partnership to Inclusion Coffee.

She said the cafe will have a drive-through window, which she is hoping to hire one person with a background in special education to run. Inclusion Coffee’s motto is “coffee with a cause,” and Hess’s first remark about it is that it will be “a place of inclusion and acceptance.”

“We will be getting most of our coffee through Dillanos Coffee Roasters, and they have offered to come in and do a full week’s barista training with all staff and job coaches from SWAP… The kids will leave the coffeehouse with a skill, whether that’s learning how to be a barista, or baking, or running a cash register, or social interaction skills.”

The Warehouse Food Hall is Craig’s first Opportunity Zone project, which was developed in 2017. The Opportunity Zone is a bipartisan federal tax relief program which encourages people to invest their capital gains (profits from any investment, home sales, or stocks) to help spur development in small rural towns. It defers taxes for those who are willing to invest in the community for 10 years. The Opportunity Zone project is responsible for creating the Trail and Hitch Tiny Home Hotel and RV Park in Meeker, as well as multi-family housing and outdoor hospitality projects listed on their website.

Amanda and Chris Montgomery, who are based in Steamboat, created Four Points Funding three years ago, and began by mentoring and investing in startups and real estate. Amanda Montgomery says they were planning on building a coworking space or office pods, but because the Yampa building already did that, and factoring in COVID, they decided against it. Montgomery credits the Warehouse Food Hall to Toni and Ryan Hess, saying they are “the reason that we really decided to do this.”

As of now, the Warehouse Food Hall’s projected date for opening is not set in stone but Craig residents can expect it in early 2021. Besides Inclusion Coffee, it will feature a bar, two larger booths with hoods and full cooking space, and one smaller one with less equipment. There will also be a shared area for events, movies, viewing for sports games, and a conference room that can be rented for private parties and business conferences. Vendors for food booths have not been finalized, but the website has a page for food booth inquiry for those interested.