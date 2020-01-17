War, clowns, toys among 2019 honorees for Denver Film Critics Society

The World War I movie "1917" received Best Picture, among other honors from Denver FIlm Critics Society.

Universal Studios/Courtesy Photo

This week, Denver Film Critics Society announced its annual awards celebrating the best of movies for 2019.

Taking Best Picture honors was the World War I feature “1917,” with Sam Mendes also earning Best Director.

Behind the scenes, the film also earned Best Visual Effects and was shortlisted by DFCS for Thomas Newman’s musical score.

Among the acting categories, Joaquin Phoenix earned Best Actor for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in the reimagining of the titular Batman villain’s backstory in “Joker.”

Winning Best Actress was Scarlett Johansson for the Netflix film “Marriage Story” about a couple whose attempts at an amicable divorce quickly goes awry.

Brad Pitt picked up Best Supporting Actor for his role as an aging stuntman in 1960s Tinseltown in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

In a rare tie, DFCS voters awarded both Laura Dern and Florence Pugh the Best Supporting Actress title for their respective parts as a divorce attorney in “Marriage Story” and the youngest of the March sisters in “Little Women.”

For “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig received Best Adapted Screenplay for her version of Louisa May Alcott’s American classic, which she also directed, while Rian Johnson took Best Original Screenplay for the murder mystery “Knives Out.”

Jordan Peele’s sophomore feature, “Us,” was named Best Horror/Sci-Fi for its story of a family encountering grotesque clones of themselves, while Best Comedy went to “Jojo Rabbit,” a satire about a young boy’s personal journey throughout World War II Germany.

Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” received DFCS’s Best Animated Feature, while South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho’s “Parasite,” about a lower-class family infiltrating a high class home, took Best Foreign Language Film.

Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s music for “Joker” won Best Score, and Best Original Song went to “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” by Mary Steenburgen, Caitlin Smith and Kate York from the film “Wild Rose,” about a Scottish woman and recent convict attempting a career as a country singer.

“Honeyland,” the story of a beekeeper in North Macedonia, won Best Documentary.

Among the membership of Denver Film Critics Society are The Denver Post’s Lisa Kennedy, chairman Christian Toto, and Northwest Colorado’s Andy Bockelman.

Best Picture

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best Director

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Bong Joon-Ho, “Parasite”

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Best Actress

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

John Lithgow, “Bombshell”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Best Sci-Fi/Horror

“Us”

“Ad Astra”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Lighthouse”

“Midsommar”



Best Animated Film

“Toy Story 4”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

Best Comedy

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Booksmart”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“The Farewell”

“Knives Out”

Best Visual Effects

“1917″

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Original Screenplay

“Knives Out”

“The Farewell”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Little Women”

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

“A Hidden Life”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

Best Documentary

“Honeyland”

“American Factory”

“Apollo 11”

“The Biggest Little Farm”

“One Child Nation”

Best Original Song

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home),” “Wild Rose”

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen II”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Best Score

“Joker”

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Parasite”

“Les Misérables”

“The Farewell”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”