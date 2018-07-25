Wanted Wednesday: Man wanted for cruelty to animals

CRAIG – The Craig Police Department is seeking information on a male subject.

Charles J. Lira, 38, is wanted for aggravated cruelty to animals and driving under the influence. Lira is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has hazel eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information on Lira’s whereabouts is asked to call the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360. Police caution residents not approach or attempt to apprehend this individual.