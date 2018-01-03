Wanted Wednesday: Man wanted by Craig Police Department for false reporting, contempt

CRAIG — The Craig Police Department is seeking help to locate Esteban Fowler, 24.

He is wanted for failure to appear on a false report and registration violation, as well as a contempt of court charge for registration violations. Fowler is a black male, about six feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360.