Wanted Wednesday: Craig police seek repeat offender

CRAIG — The police department is seeking help from the public to locate Esteban Fowler, 24, wanted for failure to appear — false reporting, contempt and failure to appear related to sex offender registration violations.

Fowler is described the Craig Police Department as a black male, with brown eyes and black hair, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about Fowler is asked to contact the Craig Police Department by calling 970-826-2360.