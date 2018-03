Wanted Wednesday: Craig Police seek information about man suspected of assault

CRAIG — The Craig Police Department is seeking information about Dustin Crowder, a 39-year-old man wanted for impersonation, violating a bond, violating a protection order, harassment and contempt of court for two counts of assault, felony menacing and child abuse.

Crowder is about 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information that may lead to Crowder’s arrest is asked to call dispatch at 970-826-2360.