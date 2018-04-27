 Wanted abductor in Grand Junction kidnapping shoots, kills himself | CraigDailyPress.com

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
Courtesy

Jody Haskin

CRAIG– The man wanted in the abduction of his stepdaughter Wednesday from Grand Junction has shot and killed himself, a Garfield County Sheriff's Office spokesman says.

Jody Kyle Haskin, 47, was being sought overnight in the Rifle area in connection with the abduction of Raeanna Rosencrans, 12. She was found at the Wal-Mart in Rifle Thursday evening.

Rifle police said on the department's Facebook page overnight that law enforcement was searching for Haskin in the area of I-70 and south from mile markers 90 to 94, which stretches from Rifle to the east.

Sheriff spokesman Walt Stowe referred questions about the case to Rifle police but said in an email that Haskin was located around 7:30 a.m.

"He shot himself rather than surrender to law enforcement. That's all I have from the peripheral standpoint," Stowe said in an email.

