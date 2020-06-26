Want to understand the state of U.S. politics? Look no further than Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District primaries
The Democratic and Republican contests mirror the parties’ national split, and the outcome could provide more insight into the politics of Pueblo and the Western Slope
ho is more progressive? Who is more supportive of President Donald Trump? Who is more electable? Who can get things done in Washington?
Those are the questions playing out in the Democratic and Republican primaries in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which spans across the Western Slope into Pueblo.
On the Republican side is five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, of Cortez, who has the backing of the GOP establishment and is fending off a challenge from far-right firebrand Lauren Boebert, a gun-rights activist who owns a restaurant in Rifle where the servers are packing pistols.
On the Democratic side is former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush of Steamboat Springs, who lost her bid for the seat two years ago, supports a single-payer health care system and is a fierce advocate for rural Colorado. She faces James Iacino, a first-time candidate and businessman who is a recent transplant to the district and has won a number of big-name endorsements.
In many ways, the June 30 contests mirror the national struggle in the two major parties. The results are likely to provide a glimpse into the politics of Colorado’s most competitive congressional district heading into November.
“Amazingly the 3rd Congressional District, I think, has become kind of a microcosm of both political parties,” said Dick Wadhams, a former chairman of the Colorado GOP whose roots are in Pueblo. “You’ve got the establishment versus the insurgents in both cases, in both parties. We’re seeing those types of primaries all over the country.”
