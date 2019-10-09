Walmart staff assists Craig police in catching suspected drug dealer

A Craig man with a history of suspected shoplifting at Craig’s Walmart was arrested on a host of drug possession and distribution charges after police say he was caught shoplifting at the store.

Brandon Marcus Ray, 26, was arrested Oct. 1 on felony charges of tampering with physical evidence, second-degree assault, two counts of distribution/manufacture/possession of less than a half-ounce of a schedule I/II drug, two counts of violation of bail bonds, and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, theft between $50-$300, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree criminal trespass.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Craig Police Department Officer Lyons, Craig police responded to the Walmart after an asset protection employee advised police they were watching a male “attempting to cut open packages of merchandise.”

Police soon made contact with Ray, who at first denied stealing anything from the store, but then admitted to stealing after police asked him to step out of the vehicle.

Police said Ray was nervous.

“Brandon appeared nervous and was visibly shaking,” police said in the affidavit.

Police said they ordered Ray to stop reaching in his front jean pocket and a scuffle ensued.

“At this point, Brandon pulled away from (police),” the affidavit said.

It took two police officers to drag Ray down, one of whom apparently suffered minor injuries to their hand because “his finger was caught in Brandon’s pocket and Brandon was holding onto (the officer’s) wrist and hand,” the affidavit said.

That officer was treated at an area hospital for a sprained finger and later released, though was unable to compete their shift that day, according to the affidavit.

Police said they removed a clear plastic baggie and a utility knife from Ray’s front jean pocket.

Upon searching Ray’s vehicle, they found “several syringes, both used and unused,” a small scale, and a small, clear plastic baggie with “1 gram of meth” written in marker on the baggie, according to the affidavit. Police said the baggie tested positive for methamphetamine.

Upon searching the baggie removed from Ray’s front pocket, police said they found several more baggies inside, including one with “$20 bags of heroin for sale” written in marker. That bag contained individual bags with “20” written them, according to the affidavit.

Police said they removed a third baggie from Ray’s jean pocket containing two smaller plastic bags with a brown substance and “$60” written in marker. That bag also contained individual bags with “$20” written in marker, police said.

After police placed Ray in a patrol vehicle, the affidavit said they returned to the Walmart where they confirmed Ray had an open trespass notice at the store and found Ray’s alleged stolen merchandise was valued at about $65.

Ray was booked into the Moffat County Jail where he still awaited release Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.