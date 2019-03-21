Wallet stolen at City Market found with cash missing: On the Record — March 20

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, March 20

1:19 a.m. At The Popular bar, police in Craig responded to a drunk driver call. Craig police said officers checked the area, but did not find the vehicle.

8:43 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a driver was issued a verbal warning for excessive speed. Craig police responded to at least three other traffic stops throughout the day Wednesday.

7:20 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said upon investigation, they found a wallet had been stolen at the City Market. The wallet was later found in the bathroom with the money missing. Police are checking surveillance to identify a suspect.

7:47 p.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said a dog bit a Moffat County resident who owned the dog.

8:34 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said a male party was hanging around vehicles and officers responded but did not find the individual or anything suspicious in the area.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 44 calls for service on Wednesday.