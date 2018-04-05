Vulture hazing mistaken for shots fired in Craig: On the Record April 4

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, April 4

3:12 a.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, officers responded to an altercation between a man and a woman. Officers confirmed the incident was verbal only, and no crime was found.

10:44 a.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a reported assault involving juveniles. The school resource officer is investigating the incident. A report was submitted to the district attorney.

12:44 p.m. Officers responded to a Safe 2 Tell call, an anonymous reporting hotline for youth.

4:37 p.m. On the 1200 block of Mariana Way, a caller reported a possible credit card theft.

5:35 p.m. On the 1100 block of Barclay Street, a caller reported a hit-and-run crash. The front, passenger side of a vehicle was damaged. The caller was unsure when or where the damage occurred.

6:27 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, officers received a report of a drunken driver. An anonymous caller was concerned that a woman under the influence of drugs was driving in the neighborhood, possibly with a child. Officers located the vehicle in question, which was parked and unoccupied.

6:45 p.m. Near the Breeze Street Park, a caller reported hearing shots fired. Officers were using noisemakers to haze turkey vultures in the neighborhood. The disruption is intended to force the birds to roost elsewhere. The evening hazing is expected to continue in the area for the next two weeks.