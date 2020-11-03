Voters pass Moffat County Ballot Question 1A, extending term limits for the Sheriff’s Office

A little under five months after Moffat County commissioners adopted Resolution 2020-74, putting Moffat County Sheriff Term Limits Ballot Question 1A on the November ballot, residents weighed in on the question.

With 6,527 votes on Question 1A, the term limit ballot question passed with 3,608 votes for extending term limits, to 2,919 against extending term limits, marking 55.3% for, and 44.7% against.

According to official language in the Moffat County Referred Measure 1A, voters were asked: Shall the term limits of the Colorado Constitution for the office of Moffat County Sheriff be lengthened to one additional term (for a maximum of three consecutive terms) as authorized by Article XVIII Section 11, of the Colorado Constitution?

“The last time, the vote was quite closer; there’s quite the gap here now,” said City Councilman and Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Hess, who was part of the PAC for Ballot Question 1A. “There’s not a whole lot of politics to this position, so to put term limits on someone you want to have serve a lot of years just didn’t seem right.

“I know a lot of people think term limits forces turnover in positions and you get new ideas, but there’s just not a lot of research or truth behind that.”

A term limits extension for the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office failed by just 56 votes in 2013, according to previous Craig Press reporting. However, that measure was included with all elected officials in Moffat County, whereas the 2020 measure will deal with just the Sheriff’s Office.

When reached by phone Tuesday night following the release of preliminary results, Sheriff KC Hume said it is a distinct honor to serve the people of Moffat County as Sheriff.

“Serving the citizens of Moffat County as Sheriff is a distinct honor unlike any other,” Hume said. “I truly mean that. If the people of Moffat County choose in the future to have me continue to serve as their Sheriff, I would be honored and humbled.”

