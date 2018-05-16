Vote for your favorites to win Best of Moffat County

CRAIG — Voting is underway for one of Moffat County’s most popular competitions.

Best of Moffat County offers an opportunity for readers to recognize and reward their favorite businesses and professionals. Readers may cast their votes by visiting craigdailypress.com/bestofmoffatcounty.

The rules of the annual competition were updated this year to allow the community to nominate candidates for the award across multiple business categories.

“We were delighted with the community’s response to the nomination process,” said Craig Press Publisher Renee Campbell.

The top five nominations in each category appear on the ballot.

“There are more than five businesses in some categories, because when we encountered a tie in the number of nominations, we opted to let the voters be the tie-breakers,” said Craig Press Advertising Manager Sheli Steele.

Voting opened May 14 will continue until May 28, and the new rules allow readers to vote every day of the competition.

“Changes to the rules and processes of the competition have not only been welcomed but have also created a notable increase in reader participation,” Steele said. “We have already exceeded the number of votes cast in last year’s competition.”

A special section of the newspaper, due out June 29, will feature some of the local businesses recommended by readers.