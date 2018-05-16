Vote for your favorites to win Best of Moffat County
CRAIG — Voting is underway for one of Moffat County’s most popular competitions.
Best of Moffat County offers an opportunity for readers to recognize and reward their favorite businesses and professionals. Readers may cast their votes by visiting craigdailypress.com/bestofmoffatcounty.
The rules of the annual competition were updated this year to allow the community to nominate candidates for the award across multiple business categories.
“We were delighted with the community’s response to the nomination process,” said Craig Press Publisher Renee Campbell.
The top five nominations in each category appear on the ballot.
“There are more than five businesses in some categories, because when we encountered a tie in the number of nominations, we opted to let the voters be the tie-breakers,” said Craig Press Advertising Manager Sheli Steele.
Voting opened May 14 will continue until May 28, and the new rules allow readers to vote every day of the competition.
“Changes to the rules and processes of the competition have not only been welcomed but have also created a notable increase in reader participation,” Steele said. “We have already exceeded the number of votes cast in last year’s competition.”
"I can't wait to learn which businesses our readers select," said Craig Press Editor Jim Patterson.
Adding to the excitement, winners and the community will be invited to celebrate at an awards event, set for June 27.
“We hope readers will save the date and plan to join us for this new way to celebrate our business community,” Steele said.
For more information about the 2018 Best of Moffat County awards, call the Craig Press at 970-824-7031.
Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.