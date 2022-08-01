Volunteers needed in California Park this weekend

Do you want to help restore river beds and wildlife habitat right in our backyard? There is a project coming up this weekend that could use some extra hands.

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council needs volunteers from Aug. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help restore wetland areas in California Park, north of Hayden.

Come and join the sustainability council and the U.S. Forest Service on Saturday and Sunday to construct rock structures in stream beds and restore wetland meadows.

These California Park ecosystems promote climate-resiliency by storing water on the landscape which are vital for Sandhill cranes, Greater-Sage grouse, elk, deer, and other wildlife habitats.

Over the past several years, erosion has disconnected these wet meadows from the floodplain, resulting in decreased water retention and loss of vegetation. These areas are at further risk of deterioration in coming years from drought and intense rainstorms due to a changing climate.

To address these challenges, YVSC is using innovative restoration techniques called one-rock dams to raise the water table, decrease erosion, and re-establish wet-meadows in California Park.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering for these two project days, is encouraged to get involved. Camping is encouraged for volunteers planning to attend both days.

For more information or to register to volunteer, visit https://yvsc.org/yampa-valley-climate-crew/ or contact Ryan Messinger at ryan@yvsc.org .